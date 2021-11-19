Fantasy Football: 5 DFS Stacks for Week 11

NFL DFS stacks are absolutely not a difference maker, but they do help set your lineup apart if a low ownership stack smashes for that week. Quarterback + Wide Receiver or Tight End are the usual stacks, but you could make a unique one with Quarterback + Running back — just make sure your running back is a pass-catching every down back or your DFS team would not benefit from any stacked points between the quarterback checking the ball off to the running back.

For DFS Week 11, we look at two of the projected higher scoring games (Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs) as well as a potential revenge game brewing in Carolina.

NFL Fantasy DFS Stacks for Week 11

#1 - QB Josh Allen + WR Stefon Diggs or Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills

Predictably, the Bills bounced back and the Allen/Diggs duo produced their best DFS day together this season. Look for them to repeat last week’s success against the Colts’ pass defense, which also gives them their fair share of passing yards and air yards.

Stack Allen with either Diggs or take a shot with Gabriel Davis, who topped 100 yards last week on only three receptions. Davis came on strong towards the end of the 2020 regular season so he could potentially do the same thing this year. For DFS purposes, players cannot ask for more than a player with a potentially high ceiling.

#2 - QB Carson Wentz + WR Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts

The over/under for the Colts/Bills game is 50 with the Bills favored by seven, which means the implied team total for the Colts is 23. There could be plenty of points to go around. Sure, the Bills have a tough defense, but a negative game script will force Wentz to pass the ball more to his big target, Michael Pittman.

For DFS, the Colts duo this weekend could be a cheap and valuable option for those players who don’t want to take the more expensive Bills stack.

#3 - QB Cam Newton + WR D.J. Moore or Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers

Revenge game narratives are fun and sometimes offer different criteria outside of pure numbers and analytics. After last week’s superhero showing, Cam Newton immediately faces off against his former coach, Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team. For this matchup, the real reason to take Newton and his receivers is that the WFT have a horrible pass defense. They are near the bottom of the league in passing yards given up, air yards given up, and average depth of target.

For DFS, stack Newton with Moore or Anderson with the potential that all three revive their fantasy values late in the football season.

#4 - QB Baker Mayfield + WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

After lighting up the Cincinnati Bengals following Odell Beckham's departure, the Browns ran into the brick wall that was the New England Patriots defense. Look for the Browns to bounce back against a much softer Detroit Lions defense. The Lions defense is particularly vulnerable to the run, which Cleveland will be sure to exploit early and often. But expect Mayfield to connect deep once or twice to second-year deep threat, Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Stack Mayfield with Peoples-Jones as a cheaper alternative in DFS.

#5 - QB Dak Prescott + WR CeeDee Lamb or Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs had another marquee matchup against the Green Bay Packers, but that game proved to be a dud for fantasy purposes. This week against the Dallas Cowboys, all hands are on deck for what should be an explosive affair. The Chief’s defense did not suddenly improve overnight, so look for the Cowboys to score often.

Don’t hesitate to pay up for the DFS stack of Prescott and Lamb. Or if you’re feeling a tiny bit contrarian, add Michael Gallup, who should look more comfortable in his second game back from injury.

