Fantasy Football: 5 DFS Stacks for Week 10

NFL DFS stacks are absolutely not a difference maker, but they do help set your lineup apart if a low ownership stack smashes for that week. Quarterback + wide receiver or tight end are the usual stacks, but you could make a unique one with quarterback + running back. Just make sure your running back is a pass-catching every down back or your DFS team may not benefit from any stacked points between the quarterback checking the ball off to the running back.

For DFS Week 10, we look at several potential shootouts and one big revenge game.

#1 - QB Russell Wilson + WR DK Metcalf or WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is back from his injury, and there’s no reason to think that the Seahawks won’t come out blazing to get their playoff hopes back on track. Both teams may be exchanging scores, so count on a neutral game script to keep Russ cooking offensively.

Stack Wilson with either of his top receivers and look for a shootout with Green Bay to make DFS players happy everywhere.

#2 - QB Carson Wentz + WR Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts have turned it on as of late. Wentz has thrown at least two touchdown passes in all but two of his games this year. He’s thrown three touchdown passes in each of the last two games. The main beneficiary has been Michael Pittman, who has caught at least one TD pass in each of his last three games.

Don’t hesitate to stack the Colts duo for DFS this weekend against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that should come down to earth.

#3 - QB Trevor Lawrence + WR Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Yes, you read that right. Right after #2 Wentz + Pittman, you should also consider stacking their opponents, Lawrence and Jones, in a different lineup. Let’s be honest, no one plays DFS and only has one lineup. You’d have to be a sociopath, or worse, someone who watches Jersey Shore. This game should get ugly and not in the Jaguars’ favor, but with a negative gamescript, look for Lawrence to find some success against the Colts’ mediocre pass defense.

Stack the rookie quarterback with wide receiver Marvin Jones, who might accidentally find himself at the end of a touchdown pass. He is still getting a healthy amount of targets and will have a low percentage of ownership in DFS.

#4 - QB Tom Brady + WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Chris Godwin a game time decision (an injury coming after the team comes out of a bye week is never ideal) and Antonio Brown still out with a foot injury, Mike Evans will be the sole reaper of Tom Brady’s targets, especially in the red zone. The Washington Football Team’s secondary is terrible, and Brady should be able to toss at least two TD passes for the game. Both might even go to Evans, his favorite TD target.

#5 - QB Josh Allen + WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

After last week’s dud that killed everything from survivor pools and DFS lineups to the hopes and dreams of re-draft leagues, look for the Buffalo Bills to bounce back from their loss to the lowly Jaguars. Allen "The Stallion" should be able to connect with his WR1 Stefon Diggs and would most likely find the endzone on his legs, especially with running back Zack Moss potentially sitting this one out.

Stack Allen with Diggs and reap the rewards of their bounceback game.

