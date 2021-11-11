"My big brother" - DK Metcalf responds to rumors of OBJ joining Seahawks 

If the Seahawks make the decision not to sign WR Odell Beckham Jr., it will not be due to wide receiver DK Metcalf. There is, without fail, a level of worry about the opinions of a team’s current core of receivers as the franchise contemplates acquiring another star playmaker.

During an interview on the Pardon My Take podcast, Metcalf admitted he would “love” to play with Beckham and added his assessment of the Seahawks moving forward.

Metcalf: Odell is like “my big brother”

Metcalf was questioned if he would like to see the former Giants and Browns receiver donning a Seahawks uniform. The Seahawks Pro Bowl receiver would love to have OBJ on the roster but when on discuss the NFC as well.

“Yeah, I would love to have Odell on our team, that’s like my big brother”

Metcalf noted that NFC is difficult and you've got to come and play every week and that the team is going to take it one week at a time. Metcalf said his focus is not looking forward to two weeks down the road but to the Packers and the game at Lambeau.

Metcalf not the only Seahawk interested in Beckham

Metcalf is not the only Seahawks player who would want to see Beckham in the Seahawks’ navy and action green jersey. USA Today’s Mike Jones noted that quarterback Russell Wilson “urged” the Seahawks to sign Beckham.

Jones detailed on November 7 that another possible suitor to look out for in the OBJ sweepstakes is the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Jones @ByMikeJones The Seahawks have shown strong interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr., source says. Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout. usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatoday The Seahawks have shown strong interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr., source says. Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout. usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatoday

This was according to an individual with an understanding of the situation. Jones went on to say that the individual spoke on the provision of anonymity since they did not have the authorization to discuss the matter on behalf of the Seahawks.

The anonymous person said the Seahawks have shown strong interest in getting the receiver. Wilson has urged Seahawks management for a Beckham addition to the roster.

Over the last couple of days, team representatives have done large-scale research on the former AP Rookie of the Year. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Beckham has shrunk his final list to three teams: the Saints, Packers and Chiefs.

The Seahawks decided not to claim him, even with having the needed cap space.

