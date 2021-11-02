Will Russell Wilson play in Week 10? Seahawks QB provides injury update

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is close to returning from the most significant injury of his career. Wilson had the pin removed from his surgically repaired middle finger on his right throwing hand. The final hurdle in returning to the football field is complete. Now the question remains whether or not the star quarterback will play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 after the Seattle Seahawks’ bye week.

"I don't know when it's coming out and I don't have any updates for you," Carroll said. "Really, we're just kind of hoping for the best in terms of his return and that everything is handled really well as we get him in the mode where he starts to use his hand and his finger with the football and all that. So we've just got to do a good job and see what happens. There's no updates as of now."

While head coach Pete Carroll could not confirm Russell Wilson's availability for Week 10, Wilson himself gave fans a clue about his status with a post from his Twitter account.

Russell Wilson Injury: QB close to returning

The 3-5 Seattle Seahawks hope Russell Wilson will return for a pivotal game against the Packers on November 14th. Wilson broke his hand during the Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Backup quarterback Geno Smith came into the game and did well, but it was not enough to upset the visiting Rams. The Seahawks went on to lose two out of their next three games, attempting to keep their heads above water until Russell Wilson could return from injury. For the season, Russell Wilson has 10 passing touchdowns against 1 interception with a record of 2-3.

Last week, quarterback Geno Smith led the team to an important win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to keep the Seahawks in the NFC Wildcard race. Winning the NFC West is not mathematically impossible at this point in the season, but it will be improbable with the 7-1 Arizona Cardinals and the 7-1 Los Angeles Rams competing for the division title and the top seed in the conference.

For this reason, the Seahawks’ win over the 1-6 Jaguars was key to keeping their postseason hopes alive. The timing could not have been better with the bye coming in Week 9. The extra week off coming out of a win plus the potential return of Russell Wilson could be exactly what propels the Seahawks toward a playoff berth in the second half of the NFL season.

