NFL DFS picks: Lamar Jackson and other players who are overpriced for Week 11

DFS for Week 11 has several smash matchups like the Cowboys-Chiefs, the Packers-Vikings and the Patriots-Falcons games. That being said, there will be some overpriced players that DFS managers should avoid. Below, we list some of the more overpriced players that DFS managers should avoid, especially because of their inflated price points.

#1 - Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens ($8,000 DraftKings | $8,400 FanDuel)

Jackson has been a better-than-it-seems fantasy quarterback this season, but there just hasn't been as many boom games that DFS players have come to expect from him. Against the Bears, look for Jackson to continue to pass more and use his legs less (as has been the trend for him all season). At such a high price, Jackson is not worth the pay up in DFS.

#2 - Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts ($8,300 DraftKings | $8,800 FanDuel)

Taylor has been on a red-hot roll, but that may come to an end this week against the Bills’ stingy defense. The Colts could also be looking at a negative game script, and despite Taylor’s active involvement in the passing game, the Bills are more than capable of shutting that down as well. At this price, Taylor is not worth the DFS pay up.

#3 - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers ($8,900 DraftKings | $10,000 FanDuel)

Christian McCaffrey is a DFS value whenever he steps on the field. The problem is predicting when or for how long he will stay on the field. Expect the Panthers not to overload their star quarterback as they make a push for the playoffs with quarterback Cam Newton returning to town. Even if McCaffrey does play, there’s always a risk of reaggravating a frustrating injury such as hamstring damage. With this very expensive DFS price, there are other more valuable options for this week.

#4 - Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City ($8,200 DraftKings | $8,500 FanDuel)

Tyreek Hill has been more boom-or-bust this season than fantasy managers would like. A lot of that blame can go squarely on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and opposing teams scheming to stop the Chiefs from going deep. Look for the Cowboys to double team Tyreek Hill every chance they get and bottle up the cheetah. Here, Hill’s steep DFS price is too much to take a risk on.

#5 - Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team ($7,000 DraftKings | $7,000 FanDuel)

Scary Terry appears in this column for the second week in a row. And it’s less of a Terry McLaurin reason and more of a quarterback who’s throwing to Terry McLaurin issue. He’s been fighting that uphill battle his entire young career. That doesn’t change this week with the reinvigorated Carolina Panthers focused on stopping McLaurin in the passing game. DFS players should avoid his high price tag in this matchup.

