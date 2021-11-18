Will Lamar Jackson play in Week 11 vs Chicago Bears? Ravens QB misses practice due to illness

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a disappointing 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. Quarterback Lamar Jackson just seemed a bit out of sync with his offense and the Dolphins defense brought their "A" game. Now, with ten days to prepare, the Baltimore Ravens are preparing for another roadtrip to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears this upcoming Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens are just one game up over the the rest of the AFC North division. With the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals all with five wins. The Baltimore Ravens will need to rebound to stay ahead and in the division. That may have gotten a little bit tricky as quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday.

Lamar Jackson illness: What happened to Ravens QB?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming off a week where he lost to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night and then had his number retired at his alma mater, the University of Louisville.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, it was announced that Lamar Jackson was sent home from practice because of an undisclosed illness. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh did say that it was non-COVID 19 related. But, still concerning enough that he was sent away from the team.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Lamar Jackson was sent home with illness and won’t practice today. It’s not COVID-related. Lamar Jackson was sent home with illness and won’t practice today. It’s not COVID-related.

Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Baltimore Ravens player sent home from practice on Wednesday. Ravens center Bradley Bozeman was also sent home from the practice facility with a non-COVID 19 illness. At this point in the week, Jackson is still expected to play this weekend.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and C Bradley Bozeman will not practice on Wednesday due to illness.



"They got sent home," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s not COVID. It’s just sick." Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and C Bradley Bozeman will not practice on Wednesday due to illness."They got sent home," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s not COVID. It’s just sick."

When asked about Lamar Jackson's illness, John Harbaugh said, "I guess it's that time of year." While it's good news that Jackson wasn't put on the COVID list, it's a bit concerning that it's the third time that Jackson has missed practice so far this season due to an illness.

Lamar Jackson missed the start of training camp this past summer due to being on the COVID-19 list; the second time he was placed on the COVID-19 list, the first being last November. Lamar Jackson also missed time with a back injury this season after the Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It is said that Jackson injured his back on a touchdown run as he flipped into the endzone.

The good news for the Baltimore Ravens, though, is that although Lamar Jackson has missed numerous practice sessions this season, he has yet to miss a start. Even better, when Lamar Jackson missed practice, he and the Baltimore Ravens won the game that week.

Jackson has been off to a solid start for the Baltimore Ravens this season. Jackson has thrown for 2,447 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, to just eight interceptions.

Last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins showed Jackson uncharacteristically frustrated with himself and his offense. The Dolphins were successful with the blitz against the Ravens, making it nearly impossible for the Ravens to move the ball up and down the field.

The Baltimore Ravens will need Lamar Jackson back and in full health as the season continues to wind down and only gets more difficult. After the Chicago Bears, the Ravens will then face the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, twice each, as well as the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

After getting a wild card spot last season, Lamar Jackson was able to get the first playoff win of his young career over the Tennessee Titans. Holding one of the best records in the AFC currently, the Baltimore Ravens are in prime position to be back in the playoffs again in 2021.

