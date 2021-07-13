NFL Trade Rumors: 5 Baltimore Ravens players unlikely to return for the 2021-22 season

The Baltimore Ravens are going into the 2021 NFL season with just under $9 million in cap space. Come 2022, they will have $31 million to spend but have several key players that will become free agents. Brandon Williams, Sammy Watkins, Mark Andrews and Bradley Bozeman will all be free to leave the team at the end of the upcoming season.

As training camp approaches, a few players could find themselves out of Baltimore before the season starts. Some were starters last year and others are depth players who have served their purpose.

Here are five Baltimore Ravens that aren't likely to return to the team for the 2021 season.

Five Baltimore Ravens players unlikely to return for 2021 season

#1 - Miles Boykin, WR

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace this year and both should make the roster. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will hopefully become more of a true threat this year. Sammy Watkins was signed as a deep threat and the Ravens have several TEs who can catch as well.

Where does Miles Boykin fit on the depth chart? Well, he doesn't. He isn't a very productive backup and the Ravens won't miss him.

#2 - Patrick Mekari, OL

"Patrick Mekari has done really well." pic.twitter.com/tr0R50zKcH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2020

Mekari took over for Matt Skura at center after the Baltimore Ravens benched their long-time starter. He was a slight upgrade over Skura but had his own down moments during the season.

Bradley Bozeman seems to be moving to center this year, and Ben Cleveland should move to his left guard spot. The starting lineup is pretty much set and Mekari has an uphill battle to make it to the final roster. He's not as versatile as the other backups, which won't help his odds of being retained.

#3 - Davontae Harris, CB

Davontae Harris had some playing time last season before being placed on IR.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Brandon Stephens and Shaun Wade, who shoved Harris into the basement of the depth chart. Anthony Averett will likely take the final defensive back spot on the roster, leaving Harris as the odd man out.

#4 - Anthony Levine, S

Anthony Levine has played mostly on special teams and as a second/third-string safety for almost a decade. He's 34 and is more of a special teams contributor than a safety these days.

Levine has the respect of the Ravens' locker room but may no longer have a role. Nigel Warrior and Ar'Darius Washington have more potential at this point.

#5 - Justin Ellis, DT

Ellis was about to have a breakout year during his final season with the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens thought they were getting a star.

Instead, Ellis hasn't lived up to his potential. He has settled into a rotational role on the D-line. Andrew Crawford is younger and cheaper, while Brandon Williams still serves as the anchor.

