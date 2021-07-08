NFL Trade Rumors- 5 players 25 or under that could be placed on NFL trade block in 2021

There have been several big NFL trades this season already and we could see more during the season. The NFL has some intriguing players 25 years of age or under that find themselves on the trade block for a variety of reasons. Some of them could make the final roster but that doesn't secure their future for 2021. The NFL trade deadline is right before Week 9 and we could see several moves by then. Here are the top five players who are 25 years old or younger that could be packaged in an NFL trade in 2021.

Top Five players 25 years or younger who could be 2021 NFL trade block

#1 - S Terrell Edmunds

Terrell Edmunds is 24 and the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the third round in 2019. While he's played a decent three seasons already, the Steelers decided not to pick up a fifth-year option on his rookie deal. The team did pick up the option for S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has had two All-Pro seasons with Pittsburgh. The Steelers aren't known for making major NFL trades, but they are on the brink of a reboot.

Marcus Allen and Terrell Edmunds doing work #Steelers pic.twitter.com/bORbG71BdZ — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) May 24, 2021

In 43 starts out of 47 games played, Edmunds has 251 tackles, two sacks, and three interceptions. Head coach Mike Tomlin told Edmunds he wasn't out of a job but he needed to improve on the field to stay in Pittsburgh. If he has a slow start to the 2021 season, he could be shipped off for draft capital in an NFL trade.

#2 - WR Miles Boykin

Miles Boykin is 24 years old and was a third-round pick in 2019 by the Baltimore Ravens. Out of 32 games, Boykin has 24 starts, 32 catches, 464 yards and seven TDs. The Ravens drafted two WRs this year in Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace, pushing Boykin down the depth chart. Devin Duverney and James Proche ll are also making the case for receiving a roster spot. Boykin found himself WR6 on the roster. At that point, the Ravens could get something in return for the WR in an NFL trade, rather than letting him rot at the bottom of the depth chart.

#3 - LB Mack Wilson

Make or break training camp for #Browns LB Mack Wilson (via @KingEdward15) https://t.co/SyggA3Stf9 — Dawg Pound Daily (@dawgpounddaily) July 6, 2021

At 22, Mack Wilson is the youngest on the list. He was a 2019 fifth-round pick and started 22 games over the last two seasons. His stats in that span are 9 passes defended, 121 tackles and an interception. Mack is the current backup for starting MLB Anthony Walker but it's a crowded LB room. The Cleveland Browns drafted Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round this year and play weakside like Wilson.

Mack Wilson has a poor 2020 (29 tackles and injuries) after having 82 tackles as a rookie. Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips and Anthony Walker are cemented as starters with better depth pieces that make Mack Wilson expendable and a lock for the NFL trade block.

#4 - DB Ugo Amadi

Ugo Amadi was drafted in the fourth round in 2019 by the Seattle Seahawks. Out of every player on this list, Amadi has the fewest starts: five in 30 games played. He's a versatile DB who can help as a safety and has 71 career tackles and seven passes defended. DJ Reed and Ahkello Witherspoon are the starters at CB with Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs starting at safety. Tre Flowers, Tre Brown, Ryan Neal, Pierre Desir and Damarious Randall should all see more playing time than Amadi as well. Seattle had hoped Amadi would make the next step in his career by now, but he could end up on the NFL trade block instead. The Seahawks would likely want to keep him due to his potential, but the right team could offer the right NFL trade offer.

#5 - WR James Washington

Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and James Washington all scored touchdowns on their first ever touch in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/uDgxVC5HpV — 360°FantasyFootball (@360FFB) September 14, 2020

James Washington was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round during the 2018 draft. He has had 23 starts in three seasons and has shown some promise: 90 catches, 1,344 yards and nine TDs. Unfortunately for him, the rest of the roster is developing faster than him. The new version of "Young Money" in Pittsburgh seems to be Juju Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool. The Steelers can't pay them all and Washington is the odd man out. There should be a handful of teams willing to add James Washington via an NFL trade before the Week 9 deadline.

