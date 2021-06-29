10 NFL offseason trade scenarios that make sense

Julio Jones was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans in what was the most significant NFL trade of the 2021 offseason so far.

Teams are starting training camp sessions ahead of pre-season fixtures, but rosters won't be finalized for weeks from now. High-profile players like Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Xavien Howard could still be traded before the 2021 NFL season commences.

Teams may want to move star players they can't re-sign to a big contract and look to get something in return for them in a trade. These are 10 NFL trades that make sense before the end of the offseason.

NFL trades that could occur this offseason

#1 - Aaron Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been at a crossroads since the 2020 NFL draft. The Packers decided to focus on the future rather than the present with Rodgers by drafting a QB in the first round. There have been rumors of Rodgers possibly opting out this season, but that still wouldn't rule out a trade scenario.

Even if they seem to have a decent starting QB, many teams will chomp at the bit to snag Aaron Rodgers in a trade. Denver, Carolina and Houston are the early favorites, but there's a dark horse that makes more sense: Las Vegas.

The Raiders have been hoping Derek Carr can have a breakout year, but it doesn't seem likely. Backup Marcus Mariota seems to be leaving town himself via either trade or free agency. Las Vegas runs a West Coast offense that Rodgers seems to prefer and a multi-team trade could place Carr elsewhere.

#2 - Miles Boykin to the Chicago Bears

Lamar Jackson needed more receivers outside of Marquise Brown and thus the Ravens added Sammy Watkins, Tylan Wallace, and Rashod Bateman this offseason.

Devin Duvernay is a suitable slot receiver and lead returner. That leaves Miles Boykin as the odd man out and on the trade block. He's just 24, had a productive sophomore year as a backup, and is still on his rookie deal.

The Chicago Bears are in the same place Baltimore was last year. Outside of Allen Robinson, they aren't loaded at WR. They could get Boykin for a mid-round pick in a trade and he could have a real shot at competing for a starting role.

#3 - Jerry Hughes to the Los Angeles Rams

This year, Buffalo drafted two edge rushers, Gregory Rousseau in the first round and Carlos Basham Jr. in the second, after spending a second-round pick on AJ Epenesa a year prior.

That now leaves Jerry Hughes as an expensive depth player. The Bills could save over $6 million by shipping Hughes away in a trade. As the team finishes its rebuild and becomes a contender, any unnecessary and expensive contracts should be wiped out.

Hughes could still win a starting spot on a team but is past his prime and won't put up amazing stats. The Rams have lost four defensive starters from their 2020 roster, including Michael Brockers. With a new DC in Raheem Morris, Hughes could bounce to another contender and have a decent finish to his career.

#4 - Nick Foles to the Indianapolis Colts or Denver Broncos

Nick Foles' name seems to come up every year in trade rumors. 2021 is no different as he is the current QB3 on the Chicago Bears' depth chart.

Rookie Justin Fields and Andy Dalton are slated to compete for the starting role and Foles will likely just stand on the sidelines with his clipboard. He's not the greatest option at QB but he has experience as a starter and has won a Super Bowl.

QB:

1- Andy Dalton

2- Justin Fields

3- Nick Foles



Ultimately I think Fields is the Bears future Franchise QB and that he will play at some point this season. However, starting Dalton week 1 makes sense with all of his experience, plus this helps allow Fields more time #Bears pic.twitter.com/3n427ZmwMM — Storm Hauser (@HauserStorm) June 23, 2021

The Colts could decide to bring in Foles as an insurance policy for Carson Wentz. Head coach Frank Reich served as the OC for Foles during his run with the Eagles. The Broncos could also be interested in a trade for Foles as they are a mess at QB.

#5 - Leighton Vander Esch to the Cleveland Browns

Trade rumors suggest that the Dallas Cowboys will trade either Jaylon Smith or Leighton Vander Esch this offseason.

Smith is the more expensive and the more difficult piece to move via trade. Shipping him would save Dallas just over $7 million through trade but Vander Esch could be the easy option. The Cowboys declined his fifth-year option and teams would give more for him.

The Cleveland Browns are in win-now mode and Vander Esch could be the missing piece in their defensive front seven that could set them up for long-term success in the AFC North.

#6 - James Robinson to the Atlanta Falcons

The Jaguars drafted RB Travis Etienne in the first round just as James Robinson was starting to blossom in the NFL. Why get rid of him? Robinson is still untested but a hot commodity. There's no guarantee Robinson's stock will continue to increase and he will be buried on the depth chart, hurting his value. Jacksonville could try to trade Robinson while he holds value to others.

The Falcons have a glaring hole at RB and Robinson could continue to be the lead guy in Atlanta. He can help with the balance of the offense and be a nice check-down receiver for Matt Ryan.

#7 - Xavien Howard to the Los Angeles Chargers

Xavien Howard is on a holdout, trying to get a big extension that pays him more than Byron Jones. Miami just gave Jones a large contract and drafted Noah Igbinoghene in the first round. It doesn't seem likely they will give Howard the money he's asking for, but it's also hard to see them trading a guy who had 10 INTs last year.

Thanks to @DariusJButler for joining the show and talking about Xavien Howard's contract situation with the Dolphins: I think they figure something out before the season. I've talked to Xavien a couple of days ago and he's in good spirits

🎥full interview: https://t.co/7FeVVWY3a3 pic.twitter.com/kYQXz5hrSF — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) June 23, 2021

Miami is a contender and has built their team through the draft. They could ask for a suitable player rather than draft picks for Howard. It seems like the Chargers are a prime trade candidate and they could package DL Justin Jones in a trade.

#8 - Sterling Shepard to the Detroit Lions

The Giants focused on fixing their WR position by signing John Ross III and drafting Kadarius Toney in the first round. They also acquired Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton was already a mainstay on the roster.

Shepard is going to cost the Giants $9 million this year and the Giants can save $7 million by trading him away. The talented 28-year-old receiver won't have the role he wants anymore and could serve better on another team.

The Detroit Lions lost Kenny Golladay to the Giants in free agency but could end up with Shepard in a trade. The big question is who will be the WR1 in Detroit? Shepard could come in and at least lead the receivers until the rest of them settle into the team.

#9 - Zach Ertz to the Carolina Panthers

Zach Ertz may never get traded from the Eagles at this rate. He has been heavily rumored to be leaving Philadelphia since before the draft, but teams haven't called to make a trade yet. We are entering training camp and there is a chance a team could realize their current TE situation is enough.

Enter Carolina. Head coach Matt Rhule blamed their issues in the red zone on not having a bonafide TE. They drafted Tommy Tremble, but he's more of a blocker than a receiver. Ertz has a chip on his shoulder entering this season and could be that big target in the end zone for Sam Darnold.

#10 - Gardner Minshew to the Pittsburgh Steelers

When the Jags drafted QB Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew seemed destined to be traded. He holds value for the Jaguars and they could keep him around as a backup, but teams are interested and could offer up enough to make a trade happen. Minshew has limited options to compete as a starter but he could make his case to be the QB1 next year for a certain team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to lose Ben Roethlisberger to retirement next year and no one really likes their options. Minshew could come into the season and knock off Dwayne Haskins for a roster spot. If he improves from his down year and his thumb heals, he could have a heated battle with Mason Rudolph in 2022 for the starting job.

