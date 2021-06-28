Can Deshaun Watson opt out of the 2021 NFL season?

Deshaun Watson's plans for the 2021 NFL season are still up in the air, but one thing is for certain: if he plans to opt out of the season, he will need to do so by July 2, 2021.

Watson and the Houston Texans seem to be in a pickle. The quarterback has requested a trade and it seems the Texans are willing to trade Watson if the return is substantial.

However, Watson is currently involved in over 20 legal cases, which could lead to the NFL suspending him. Another issue is that NFL teams are skeptical of trading for Watson, considering any trade will require quite a haul and that a possible suspension could wreck it all.

Will Deshaun Watson opt out or wait it out?

Hypothetically, if Watson decides to opt out, he would be passing on his $10 million salary and push his current contract back a full season. Meaning, instead of the contract running out at the conclusion of the 2025 season, it would end at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

In any other case, Deshaun Watson could use the opt-out as a tactic to get the Texans to trade him. But, since other teams are hesitant to make a trade with the current situation, the threat of a holdout is unlikely to make things happen for Watson.

In a way, it would be more beneficial for Deshaun Watson if he doesn't opt out. The 25-year-old can still take home $10 million in salary, and if he's suspended or put on the Commisioner's Exempt list, he will still be paid. If he opts out, he forfeits that money because it's pushed on to the next season.

The NFL still seems to be waiting on word from the courts before making a decision on the QB. It was recently reported that the league hasn't interviewed Deshaun Watson yet regarding the legal issues, which could be because they are waiting for the Houston Police Department to conclude its investigation.

Deshaun Watson: If NFL follows its discipline policy strictly it will: 1. Wait until Houston PD concludes its investigation before finishing its own 2. Let Watson play until one investigation is done. 3. Banish Watson for at least a year if guilty of 2 or more assault incidents. — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) June 24, 2021

If Deshaun Watson decides against the opt-out, he will get paid whether on a leave of absence or not, and the Houston Texans could trade him after the completion of the 2021 season if and when the legal issues are resolved.

Rusty Hardin says that the NFL has yet to interview Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson regarding the 22 sexual assault allegations. https://t.co/GT5BhPu8wn — The Texans Wire (@TheTexansWire) June 23, 2021

