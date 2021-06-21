Las Vegas Raiders training camp 2021: Dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The Las Vegas Raiders will be entering their second season at their new home, Allegiant Stadium. But the 2021 season will be the first the Raiders play in front of their fans since making the move to Las Vegas.

With the Raiders faithful in full attendance in Las Vegas, the team will be able to fully embrace their new hometown. While that's certainly something to look forward to, the Las Vegas Raiders will first head to training camp as they look to mount a fresh challenge.

Las Vegas Raiders training camp schedule

When:

The Las Vegas Raiders will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, alongside most teams in the NFL.

Where:

The Las Vegas Raiders will host training camp at their Henderson, Nevada training complex. Before moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders held their training camp in Napa, California.

The Las Vegas Raiders don't usually have open practices where fans can attend and watch the team go through the paces. The change of scenery and a lack of fans in 2020 could alter those plans.

The NFL has announced that it plans to host events for fans at all training facilities. That said, the Las Vegas Raiders haven't formally announced their training camp plans for this upcoming season.

The Raiders also haven't announced the protocols they will be following entering the 2021 NFL training camp. The National Football League, however, has said that it will require fans and players to be at least 20 feet apart and that autographs won't be permitted.

The Las Vegas Raiders will have three preseason games this summer. The first and only home game will take place on August 14, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on August 21, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders and Rams have announced that they will be holding joint team practices in the days leading up to their second preseason matchup. The practice sessions will most likely take place at the Rams' training facility in Thousand Oaks, California.

The third and final preseason game is scheduled for August 29, 2021 against the San Francisco 49ers.

