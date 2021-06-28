Landing spots for top NFL free agents in 2022

It seems a bit early to be talking about the 2022 class of free agents. We haven't even made it to the 2021 kickoff game yet.

Nevertheless, next year's free agent class is intriguing, including a mix of top-tier superstars (Jamal Adams and Tyrann Mathieu) and under-the-radar gems (Chris Hubbard and Mo Alie-Cox). With a decent increase in next year's salary cap, we should expect at least one record-setting contract.

Here's a quick look at where the top 2022 free-agent superstars could land during the next offseason.

Where the top 2022 free agents could land

2022 Free Agent QBs

Taysom Hill, New Orleans, 2021 salary - $12 million

Taysom Hill is a controversial free agent, to say the least. He signed a ridiculous extension back in March: 4 years for $140 million. For a backup QB, that is more of a plug-and-play guy. Not the most prudent course of action.

The reality is the deal is more of a one-year contract extension with $12.159 million with the other three years expected to be voided. The contract is a genius way for the Saints to free up cap space over the next few years.

Hill has been competing with Jameis Winston (another NO free agent after this season) for the starting role in New Orleans since Drew Brees retired. Whether he wins the starting job or not, Taysom Hill will remain a Saint for the foreseeable future. Winston could become a free agent if he loses the starting job.

Head coach Sean Payton loves the versatility Hill possesses and he's quite the fan favorite. Taysom Hill will probably lose the starting job to Winston at some point and fall back into his situational role. He'll be a fantastic backup in the NFL with the Saints.

Destination: Saints

Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas Raiders, 2021 salary - $3.5 million

Marcus Mariota, the former #2 pick in 2015, has been serving as Derek Carr's backup since 2020. The former Tennessee Titan appeared to be another underwhelming first-round pick for a while before taking the field in a game late last season.

Mariota played admirably in an OT loss against the Chargers, but he showed he could really compete for a starting gig with another team. Before his one showing last year, Mariota would have just been lost in the mix as a free agent.

Derek Carr won't lose his starting job in Las Vegas to Mariota. There was some speculation a team could trade for him before the start of OTAs but nothing came of it. Mariota will stay on the bench for another year and the 2022 free agent will be a hot-ticket item.

Teams like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia could both be suitors for him. Ben Roethlisberger will likely retire by then and the Eagles would be interested if Jalen Hurts has a down year. Both teams have sub-standard depth at QB and Mariota could be a strong competitor in a camp battle.

The Steelers seem like a better bet at this point.

Destination: Steelers

Dwayne Haskins, PIttsburgh Steelers, 2021 salary - $850,000

Dwayne Haskins was a first-round pick for Washington back in 2019 but was cut after just two seasons. He signed with the Steelers to battle for the QB2 role with Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs.

It's unlikely Haskins will win the job, but he could still earn a roster spot. Learning from Big Ben will only be an advantage. If he has an impressive training camp and pre-season, there may be some teams interested when he becomes a 2022 free agent.

The Detroit Lions could be looking for someone to either push or replace Jared Goff. The same goes for Denver if their QBs don't pan out. The Broncos will likely be the frontrunners with no clear starter for the future.

Destination: Broncos

2022 Free Agent RBs

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos, 2021 salary - $8 million

Melvin Gordon was the lead RB for Denver last year but has some major competition from second-round pick Javonte Williams. Williams has the skills to be the eventual starter while Gordon is pushing 30 and could have a heavy cap hit in 2022.

Gordon can still perform after nearly reaching 1,000 yards last year. There are several teams that could benefit from a 2022 free agent RB.

Atlanta doesn't have a quality starter on its roster, and Tampa Bay could lose one of its starters in free agency, too. The Buccanners seem like the best bet as strong Super Bowl contenders.

Destination: Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021 salary - $3.25 million

Speaking of Tampa Bay's 2022 free agent, Leonard Fournette salvaged his career down in Florida. He didn't put up amazing stats during the season but ramped it up in the playoffs.

He's only 27 and won't cost his next team a lot to bring in. The Dolphins and Jets are two teams that could benefit from a starting-caliber RB. On a coin toss, the Dolphins have a slightly better staff and atmosphere for Fournette to succeed in. A team in need of a strong competitor in their backfield should look towards this free agent.

Destination: Dolphins

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns, 2021 salary - $1.8 million

This will be the last year of Chubb's rookie deal and he's headed for a possible record deal. Chubb's been a top-10 (borderline top-five) RB over the last three years and would be an enticing 2022 free agent.

Unfortunately for other teams, there's very little chance of him playing outside Cleveland. The Browns can't afford to lose such a talented RB as they cement themselves as a strong AFC contender. Unless another team comes in with a much larger contract than the Browns are willing to offer, he will stay and not hit the free agent market.

Destination: Browns

2022 Free Agent WRs

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021 salary - $3 million

Antonio Brown is one of many who found a second wind in their career in Florida. He's beyond playing as a WR1 at this point but can be a contributor as a WR3 for a contender. His attitude seems to have changed for the better and he could land another deal or two in the NFL before retiring.

He's 34, but there are a few teams that could benefit from his abilities and experience, shoud be become a free agent.

Kansas City could have a need for a veteran wideout at WR3 and it would be a great shot at another SB ring for Brown. The 49ers need receivers but aren't strong contenders yet. Tampa Bay could bring him back again, but they may decide to focus on youth.

Destination: Chiefs

Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2021 salary - $8 million

All signs pointed towards Juju Smith-Schuster leaving Pittsburgh for a large long-term contract last year as a free agent. Instead, the Steelers moved some money around and gave him a very team-friendly deal. Pittsburgh has more cap space in 2022, which should be enough to give Juju a long-term deal. That is, if Juju can play well enough.

He hasn't reached 1,000 yards since 2018 but part of that could be from a decline in QB play and a rise in talent around him. Odds are, if Juju doesn't hit 1,000 yards this year either, he is still worth the money. He's good enough to draw some pressure off other playmakers like Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.

Destination: Steelers

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears, 2021 salary - $17.8 million

Allen Robinson could fetch up to $29 million a year as a 2022 free agent. He became a star in Chicago despite inconsistency at QB. The Bears drafted QB Justin Fields and will hope to retain Robinson as a big-time target for their rookie. Outside of Robinson, there is little talent for starters.

Chicago should have plenty of cap space to sign Robinson, but will he want to?

The Bears could emerge as contenders with Fields, but there's no guarantee in a tough division. However, the other teams that could be on the hunt for Robinson aren't contenders yet either: Houston, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia.

It'll come down to who has the better QB at the time and who can offer the most money. That leaves Chicago and Philadelphia.

Destination: Eagles

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021 salary- $15.9 million

Chris Godwin is just 26 and would be an excellent addition to any team in 2022. His market as a 2022 free agent would be around $17 million per year.

With the Buccaneers, Godwin became a talented slot receiver and a solid WR2. Tampa Bay has a few free agents to decide on bringing back, but Godwin should be a priority. They could try to re-sign him during the season to avoid a bidding war in free agency.

If Godwin hits the market, teams like the Patriots and Eagles could throw more money at him than the Bucs can afford.

Tom Brady isn't looking to retire just yet and the Bucs will want to keep the weapons he's familiar with. It would be unwise not to hand him a new deal before free agency.

Destination: Buccaneers

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers, 2021 salary - $14.5 million

Davante Adams is looking to receive around $24 million per year on his next deal. He has stated he wants to return to Green Bay regardless of their battle with QB Aaron Rodgers. This case is similar to Godwin's.

As a 2022 free agent, the Packers need to get a deal done early to satisfy Adams. If they decide to wait it out, there's a chance Adams could change his mind and take a deal with another team. With Jordan Love the likely starter, they need their sole top-tier WR on the field to mount a challenge.

Destination: Packers

2022 Free Agent TEs

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles, 2021 salary - $8.5 million

No one expected Ertz to wind up as a free agent in 2022. Many assumed he would be traded by the end of the draft. Instead, the Eagles have found no suitors so far and will run with him for another season.

With a known price tag of a fifth or sixth-round pick on Ertz, he might not even make it to the free agent market. A team could have an injury and need an immediate replacement at TE, prompting them to make a trade. Said team will likely sign Ertz to an extension before free agency. The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers seem like the top two players for Ertz.

Destination: Bills

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021 salary - $8 million

Gronk is 33 and hasn't played for a team that didn't have Tom Brady running the show. He played better than most people anticipated and seems to be having fun on the field. The big factor here is Tom Brady.

However, the Bucs have young talented TEs behind Gronk in Cameron Brate and OJ Howard. Tom Brady likes his multi-TE sets, though.

Tampa Bay could bring Gronk back if he has another strong season this year. If he declines or suffers another injury, they could decide to just go with just Brate and Howard or find a replacement with a TE free agent.

Tom Brady impersonating Rob Gronkowski is everything I could have ever hoped for. pic.twitter.com/cdEaPnGrz7 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) December 31, 2020

If Gronk hits the market as a 2022 free agent, expect him to retire. He loved playing in Tampa with Brady and it seems likely he won't have as much fun on another team. He's had quite a career and no one would be too surprised if he decides to call time.

Destination: Buccaneers or retirement

Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2021 salary - $6 million

The Steelers signed Eric Ebron as a red-zone threat, but he wasn't the same player he was with the Colts. It could have just been the COVID-plagued season, but Pittsburgh also drafted Pat Freiermuth in the second round.

Freiermuth seems to just be an additional weapon to pair with Ebron, who will be a 2022 free agent and needs to be dominant in order to get another contract.

If Freiermuth ends up taking over for Ebron after this season, there are some teams that could use his services. The Chargers need a TE after Hunter Henry signed with the Patriots and Justin Herbert could use a tall TE like Ebron.

Destination: Steelers

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins, 2021 salary - $1.6 million

Gesicki will be seeking his second NFL contract after playing well on his rookie deal. The Dolphins have a budding star on their hands and should look to keep him from being a 2022 free agent.

After an in-depth rebuild, Miami seems to have one of the best rosters on paper. Cap space is not an issue for Miami and the Dolphins have the wherewithal to hand a large sum of money to Gesicki.

Destination: Miami

2022 Free Agent OLs

Brandon Scherff, Washington, 2021 salary - $18 million

Scherff won't get quite as much money as a 2022 free agent, but he could still be a great starter for just $12 million a year. Scherff could land his final contract with a contender like Seattle.

We all know what happened when Russell Wilson didn't get ample protection from his offensive line. This should be an issue again this year.

The Jaguars and Jets could also use Scherff to help guard their young QBs and re-establish the running game.

Destination: Seahawks

Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars, 2021 salary- $13.7 million

Cam Robinson is playing on the franchise tag this year ahead of becoming a 2022 free agent. He's battled injuries recently and is unlikely to command $13 million.

After drafting Walker Little in the second round, Robinson is likely to be on the way out and should hit the free agent market. His market value is pegged at $11 million per year but that would still be the third-largest salary for the Jaguars.

Teams like Pittsburgh and Carolina could make plays with slightly smaller offers. The Steelers barely have any top talent on their OL anymore, and Carolina doesn't have any experienced players at LT. Robinson could see Pittsburgh as a possible contender down the road.

Destination: Steelers

Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans, 2021 salary - $2.2 million

Ryan Ramczyk will be one of the top 2022 free agent linemen if he hits the market. The Saints have been slowly trying to make a deal happen this offseason and both parties seem interested.

Ramczyk would cost around $18 million per year but is worth every penny. In 2019, he was the highest graded OT by PFF and a First-Team All-Pro. With uncertainty at QB, the Saints will need to protect whoever is pulling the strings.

Destination: Saints

Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs, 2021 salary - $872,000

Orlando Brown Jr. was a third-round pick for the Ravens in 2018. He started 10 games as a rookie and was a Pro Bowler last year.

The Chiefs traded their 2021 first-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick and 2022 fifth-round pick for Brown, a 2021 second-round pick and 2022 sixth-round pick.

The Chiefs will have Brown on his cheap rookie deal for another year. You could count it as a "prove it" year but the Chiefs gave up a considerable haul for him just to let him walk as a free agent. Expect a large contract to come his way before the end of the 2021 season. No one gives up that much for a one-year rental and lets him become a 2022 free agent.

Mark Andrews on Orlando Brown Jr. leaving the Ravens.



"Being one of my best friends, it’s extremely sad ... But knowing what we’ve done together, what we’ve shared playing here in Baltimore together and Oklahoma together, that lasts for life."#OUDNA https://t.co/o3yZ4iArd6 — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) June 24, 2021

Destination: Chiefs

2022 Free Agent DLs/LBs

Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns, 2021 salary - $8 million

Clowney is on his fourth team in four years but may stay in Cleveland long-term rather than being a 2022 free agent. He suffered a knee injury last year that caused the Titans to shy away from an extension. The Browns gave him a one-year contract but he'll likely stay on.

Clowney has all the tools to return to top form as long as he stays healthy. Paired with Myles Garrett, he could reach double-digit sacks for the first time in his career. If he doesn't end up impressing, the verdict might be out on him ever getting another multi-year deal. In this case, he would likely be a 2022 free agent and bounce around the league as a rental.

Destination: Browns

TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2021 salary - $2.3 million

Pittsburgh exercised Watt's fifth-year option ahead of him becoming a 2022 free agent. Watt led the NFL last year with 15 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, and 41 QB hits (all career-highs).

TJ Watt is the best player on the Pittsburgh roster and, incidentally, the team has the cap space to afford him next year. The offense will take a step back over the next year or so and the defense will have to remain elite to give their team a fighting chance. They should also try to bring in additional help with free agent DBs to the front seven isn't doing the majority of the grunt work.

Destination: Steelers

Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals, 2021 salary - $16.5 million

Jones is currently holding out as he enters the final year of his contract. The Cardinals would be smart to extend Chandler Jones to get his cap number down. However, Jones suffered a torn bicep that allowed him to play just five games last year. Arizona also drafted two LBs in the first round of the last two drafts. There is depth and youth pushing Jones out the door and into the free agent market.

A trade doesn't seem likely with Jones' large cap hit. It doesn't make sense to extend him either. He could end up holding out and hitting the market as a 2022 free agent. Buffalo or Miami could pick him up on a smaller deal and give him a chance at the Super Bowl.

Destination: Dolphins

2022 Free Agent DBs

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs, 2021 salary - $14 million

QB Patrick Mahomes has stated he wants Tyrann Mathieu to stay in Kansas City upon becoming a 2022 free agent. Mathieu has become comfortable and pleased with his position with the reigning AFC Champions.

He's currently the fifth-highest-paid safety and had a career-high six INTs last season. There is a chance he will command one of the largest salaries for a safety with his new contract.

With Mahomes endorsing Mathieu's future with the team, the two could come to a deal with a slightly lower salary cap hit that still makes him happy. Bottom line, the Chiefs should ideally move heaven and earth to keep Tyrann Mathiew off the free agent market.

Asked #Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu about his cryptic tweets and ongoing negotiations: "I'm happy where I'm at" pic.twitter.com/013tjZRWTQ — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) June 26, 2021

Destination: Chiefs, thanks to Mahomes

Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks, 2021 salary - $5.5 million

Seattle gave up two first-round picks in the trade for Jamal Adams. Adams has been holding out ahead of becoming a free agent.

The Seahawks were backed into a corner after paying Adams and giving up so much to sign him. He's arguably the best DB in the league and head coach Pete Carroll hasn't hinted that Adams won't be back. It would negatively impact Seattle's future to just rent Adams for a short stint that cost a ton of draft capital.

Destination: Seahawks

