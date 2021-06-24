NFL trade rumors: 3 teams Tom Brady could be referring to in a viral video and why 

Tom Brady's appearance on the most recent episode of HBO Max's "The Shop: Uninterrupted," was eventful, to say the least. In the episode, Brady is seen chatting with the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and host Chelsea Handler, among others.

In a clip that has since gone viral, Brady is heard talking about his time as a free agent in 2020 before he ultimately signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl.

In the clip, Brady says:

"One of the teams they weren't interested at the very end. I was thinking, yoiu're sticking with that [expletive]?"

Which QB do you think Tom Brady is talking about here? 👀



Brady: 93.3 PFF Grade (2nd)

pic.twitter.com/9tBYd8Sxag — PFF (@PFF) June 21, 2021

As soon as the clip went viral, the NFL world went into a tailspin trying to figure out who that person was.

Which quarterback was Tom Brady referring to? Of the teams that were reportedly involved in free agency talks with Brady, which one backed out at the very end? There are a few possible answers to this burning question.

3 teams that could have signed Tom Brady

#1 San Francisco 49ers

Tom Brady was reportedly interested in signing with the 49ers last season. He apparently wanted to return to California, where he has a home, and the NFC West is a competitive division where Brady would have had a chance to compete for a title, which he did anyway in the long run.

Jimmy Garoppolo is (was?) the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo was traded from the New England Patriots, where he spent the initial stages of his career as Brady's backup. He was then traded to the 49ers, where he led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season.

With the history that Brady and Garoppolo have, there could be a chance Jimmy G was the one whom the seven-time Super Bowl champion was referring to.

#2 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders weren't necessarily a known candidate for Tom Brady's signature last offseason. But considering Brady wanted to move out west and head coach Jon Gruden's constant need for a veteran quarterback, it made sense for Brady to consider the Raiders, especially since they were making the move to Las Vegas and a brand new stadium.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been solid in his role but has not been able to make it to the postseason in seven NFL seasons so far. Perhaps Brady was referring to Carr, since he believes he could've taken the Las Vegas Raiders all the way.

Hypothetical Odds for the QB Tom Brady is talking about:



-Jimmy G: +150

-Mitch Trubisky: +200

-Derek Carr: +400

-Jared Goff: +500

-Field: +800pic.twitter.com/Svn6Tsrcrv — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 21, 2021

#3 Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams could have been another option. The Rams did make the Super Bowl with quarterback Jared Goff but were more than willing to part ways with their quarterback. Los Angeles was considered as a possible landing spot for Brady because it would have brought him back to California.

Sean McVay is an offensive genius and Brady would have thrived in his system. It's also no secret that aside from the Super Bowl season, Goff had some patches where he clearly struggled, which would go some way in explaining that reaction from Brady.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha