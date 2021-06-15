Buffalo Bills Training Camp 2021: Dates, schedule, location, tickets and more

The Buffalo Bills set the bar high in 2020 by winning the AFC East with a 13-3 record and becoming a dominating force in the league. A loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game stopped them short of a Super Bowl triumph, though.

With a franchise quarterback of Josh Allen's caliber and offensive weapons like Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills seem built for the future. With the 'Bills Mafia' back in full force in 2021, the AFC East should have one its more competitive seasons.

Buffalo Bills 2021 Training Camp Information

When:

The Buffalo Bills will report to training camp, like most of the teams in the NFL, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Official training camp practice will begin about three days later, depending on when the teams arrange their practice schedules.

Where:

Since 2000, the Buffalo Bills have held their annual training camp at the St. John Fisher College. In 2020, like the rest of the NFL, the Buffalo Bills held their training camp at their home training facility.

The Buffalo Bills announced this week that they would once again be hosting their training camp at home in Orchard Park, New York at the ADPRO Training Center. The Buffalo Bills said that the decision was made due to the current COVID-19 protocols that the NFL has in place for training camp and the upcoming season.

The team will have room to conduct practices and meetings in compliance with the protocols, and players will be able to stay closer to home. The NFL has announced that fans will be able to attend training camp practices this season. The official dates and time for the Buffalo Bills' open practices haven't been announced yet, though.

The Buffalo Bills will have three preseason games in 2021; two away and one at home.

The Bills will travel for their first preseason game on Friday, August 13, to play the Detroit Lions. Their second preseason game will also be on the road, where they'll face the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Their third and final game, which will be at home at Orchard Park, will see the Buffalo Bills hosting the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

