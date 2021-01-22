NFL Rumors: Dwayne Haskins visiting Steelers, per report

Dwayne Haskins may soon join another NFL team. The 23-year-old free agent quarterback will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted, citing sources.

Rapoport also reported that Haskins recently visited with the Carolina Panthers.

"Former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins has a visit with the #Steelers today, sources say," Rapoport tweeted. "Some potential QB depth and upside. The free agent and ex-first round pick also recently visited the #Panthers."

Former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins has a visit with the #Steelers today, sources say. Some potential QB depth and upside. The free agent and ex-first round pick also recently visited the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2021

Haskins has been without a job since he was released by the Washington Football Team in December.

His release came after he was disciplined for violating COVID-19 protocols. He reportedly attended a birthday party with strippers and didn't wear a mask. Haskins was fined $40,000 and lost his status as team captain.

It wasn't the first time he violated virus protocols either. Haskins reportedly made a reservation for a family friend at a team hotel before a game earlier in the season and was fined.

"I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said when Haskins was released, per ESPN. "We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward."

The Steelers are potentially looking for veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's successor as he is expected to retire sooner rather than later.

The Steelers are reportedly taking a look at Dwayne Haskins. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pRjA5Y8lKi — theScore (@theScore) January 21, 2021

Advertisement

Even if Haskins isn't viewed as a candidate for the permanent job, he could at least provide added depth in the quarterback room, as Rapoport tweeted, since he is a young, talented signal-caller who could still have a successful NFL career.

Haskins has struggled in the NFL

It's been a rough go for Haskins since he entered the NFL, though.

He was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, starting most of his rookie season through adversities including coach Jay Gruden's firing.

Haskins threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions as a rookie.

He was named a team captain to start the 2020 season. However, he was benched before Week Five after continued inconsistency and, despite seeing scattered playing time afterwards, was eventually released.

Haskins played college football at Ohio State University, where he had a standout career.

He threw for 5,396 yards, 54 touchdowns and nine interceptions with the Buckeyes and won both the Sammy Baugh Trophy and Kellen Moore Award in 2018.

During the 2018 Big Ten Championship game and 2019 Rose Bowl, he threw for eight touchdowns combined and was named the MVP of both games.