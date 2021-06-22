5 reasons why the Washington Football Team is set to be the NFL's top defensive unit this season

The Washington Football Team is in an awkward position.

They went under .500 but made the playoffs last season. This year, they have Ryan Fitzpatrick as the bonafide starter for the first time in his career since he was with the New York Jets in 2016.

However, the story for this team will be their defense, which has quietly been dominant. Here are five reasons why the Washington Football Team could be the best defense in the NFL this season.

Why the Washington Football Team could catch teams napping

#1 - Second-ranked defense in 2020

According to ESPN, the Washington Football Team was the second-best defense in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams. If not for their defense last season, it's fair to say they would not have made the playoffs, considering they ranked 30th overall on offense.

If they didn't have such a steely defensive unit, they could have been in the running for the number one pick in the draft.

#2 - Chase Young

Chase Young is coming off a monumental rookie season after being drafted second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He earned six sacks and forced five fumbles. PFF rated him as an 87.2, and that was his rookie season. Talk about boundless potential.

#3 - The Los Angeles Rams are likely to lose a step

The only reason the Washington Football Team was not the top-ranked defense last season was due to the pesky Los Angeles Rams. However, the Rams were so much better than the rest of the league that the law of averages makes it highly unlikely that they retain the crown of being the top-ranked defense in the NFL.

While the Washington Football Team's defense averaged 304.6 yards per game, the Los Angeles Rams averaged 281.9 yards per game, according to ESPN. But, the Los Angeles Rams lost defensive coordinator Brandon Staley during the offseason to the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Rams slip, it will leave the Washington Football Team at the top, assuming they maintain their play.

#4 - Jack Del Rio

Jack Del Rio has had plenty of problems as a head coach in the NFL. Most recently, he only lasted three seasons with the Oakland Raiders. As a defensive coordinator, though, Del Rio has done some good work.

He ran the defense for the Denver Broncos during part of their run with the No Fly Zone. In 2014, the No Fly Zone was ranked third overall in defense with Jack Del Rio in control. Del Rio also ran the defense for the Washington Football Team last season, and he's back to work his magic in 2021.

Jack Del Rio

#5 - Defense is trending up

In 2019, the Washington Football Team was ranked 27th overall in defense. In 2020, the Washington Football Team's defense was ranked second overall. That climb is quite something.

If that trajectory continues (and in the wake of the Rams losing Staley, it could), they will be at the top of the NFL. Even a sliver of improvement could keep Washington steady at the top of the league in defense.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha