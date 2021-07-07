NFL trade rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021-22 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers' salary cap woes hindered their ability to keep some of their most integral veterans this offseason. Even the players the Steelers were able to re-sign may not be part of the team in the future.

All things considered, the Steelers are in a difficult position this season and beyond as the departure of more prominent players seems imminent.

5 Pittsburgh Steelers players who won't be on the roster in 2022

#1 Ben Roethlisberger, QB

Ben Roethlisberger has had an incredible career despite the injuries over the last few years. Last year's late-season crumble clearly had the 17-year NFL veteran wanting more. With the retirement of his long-time center Maurkice Pouncey, some predicted that Ben Roethlisberger wouldn't even be back this season.

Roethlisberger agreed to a team-friendly salary for 2021 which seems, by all accounts, his final season in the league. The Steelers don't seem to have decided who Roethlisberger's eventual successor will be yet.

Ben Roethlisberger’s options come down to two Rs — restructure or retire. pic.twitter.com/CZVOtMZIzV — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 17, 2021

#2 JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster tested the free agency waters this offseason and ended up accepting a smaller contract offer to return to Pittsburgh. When Smith-Schuster signed his one-year deal, he inferred he was returning to play with Ben Roethlisberger one last time.

Schuster also admitted that playing with Roethlisberger was the reason he took less money from the Steelers than what was being offered by the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Smith-Schuster is looking for a long-term deal after this season, and unless the Steelers make a substantial offer, he will find a fresh start somewhere else in the NFL.

#3 Vince Williams, ILB

Linebacker Vince Williams was released by the Steelers in early March 2021 to free up some cap space. The Steelers then re-signed Williams to a one-year deal, which was an added relief to the linebacking core.

Bud Dupree signing with the Tennessee Titans leaves just T.J. Watt and Devin Bush as the remaining starters. Like Smith-Schuster, Vince Williams stated that he also turned down more money to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Alex Highsmith having an impressive rookie season and Robert Spillane showing promise in 2020 as well, Williams could go elsewhere in 2022.

#4 J.C. Hassenauer, C

With the retirement of Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey, the Steelers were in a scramble for a starting center. In came J.C. Hassenauer, who has been on the Steelers practice squad since 2019 and made his NFL debut in December 2020. Pittsburgh re-signed him to a one-year contract extension this March for depth.

With Kendrick Green's third-round selection out of Illinois, it seems he will become the Steelers' future center, if not at the start of 2021, sometime this season. Hassenauer could soon be out of a starting job and a pending free agent.

#5 Jaylen Samuels, RB

Most of Jaylen Samuels' time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been spent on special teams. He is used in certain packages on the offense but his talent is usually spent on special teams.

Ray Ray McCloud's rise as a kick and punt returner has cut down Samuels' playing time. With the Steelers drafting running back Najee Harris, Samuels is likely to find a new contract elsewhere in 2022.

