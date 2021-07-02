3 potential trade candidates for the Buffalo Bills before training camp

Last season, the Buffalo Bills were one game away from making their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994 but lost out to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The road to the Super Bowl still runs through Kansas City, but the Bills are all set for another AFC Championship matchup against Patrick Mahomes and co.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are among the best quarterback-wide receiver tandems in the NFL and should reign for years to come. The Buffalo Bills have a stellar roster but do lack some depth and are just a player or two away from being able to topple Patrick Mahomes.

Here are a few trades the Buffalo Bills could make before training camp that could put them over the edge.

3 players the Buffalo Bills could trade for before the 2021 training camp

#1 TE Zack Ertz - Philadelphia Eagles

The Bills seem all set on offense but are missing a dynamic receiving TE. There is a mix of inexperienced talent and pure blockers on the roster and Zack Ertz could be the missing piece.

Everyone is still awaiting Ertz's inevitable trade and Buffalo could be willing to give up a third-round pick to secure the veteran's services. If Ertz can be as productive as he was in 2019 (nearly 1,000 yards and six TDs), the Buffalo Bills will win this trade and have a complete offense.

#2 WR Miles Boykin - Baltimore Ravens

The Bills have a tremendous trio of wide receivers in Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Stefon Diggs. Gabriel Davis played well as a rookie last year but the depth ends there.

Miles Boykin is being pushed out of his roster spot in Baltimore but is still young and can still produce. His speed and size could be utilized in Buffalo and he would come at a modest price of a fourth-round pick.

#3 LB Mack Wilson - Cleveland Browns

Mack Wilson seems to be the expendable player in the Cleveland Browns' linebacker unit and could go to the Buffalo Bills for a fourth- or fifth-round pick.

Anthony Walker, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will all get snaps over Wilson. A fifth-round draft pick in 2019, Wilson may just need a change in scenery to become disruptive again.

Buffalo's depth at LB is good, but it's mostly special teams' contributors. Rookie Gregory Rousseau is the only real rotational guy they have and Tyler Matakevich is decent but does most of his work on special teams.

