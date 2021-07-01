NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Buffalo Bills are the best fit for Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz once again finds him name in another trade rumor. The veteran is now linked with the Buffalo Bills and that might just be the best landing spot for the tight end.

Landing Zach Ertz will add another dimension to the Buffalo Bills' offense heading into the 2021 season. Buffalo Bills fan base has dreamt of Josh Allen having a top tight end to throw the ball to.

The Bills' offense is pass-heavy because of their lack of depth at the running back position. Josh Allen dropped back 767 times during the 2020 season and threw 692 pass attempts. Allen posted a PFF passing grade of 87.9 and a PFF offensive grade of 90.3 in 2020.

Josh Allen only targeted his tight ends 71 times last season, which could be because of the lack of talent at the position. Zach Ertz will walk into the Buffalo Bills locker room and be the best tight end on the roster.

With the Buffalo Bills training camp commencing on July 27th, here are three reasons why they should make a move to land Zach Ertz.

What will Zach Ertz bring to the Buffalo Bills in 2021?

Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

#1 - Josh Allen needs a security blanket outside of WR Stefon Diggs

Josh Allen targeted his top wideout Stefon Diggs 162 times last season and completed 127 of those targets. The next closest was Cole Beasley with 101 targets.

Zach Ertz among TEs since 2018:



🥈252 catches (2nd)

🥉2,560 yards (3rd)

🥉139 1st downs (3rd) pic.twitter.com/p0HDYgFjFB — PFF (@PFF) March 8, 2021

Zach Ertz has recorded a receiving grade of 80 or above three times in his career. The tight end has also registered an offensive grade of 80 or above four times. Buffalo Bills tight ends dropped a total of 35 passes last season, while Zach Ertz has only dropped 33 passes in the last eight seasons.

#2 - Zach Ertz adds a fourth reliable option for Josh Allen

As of right now, Josh Allen has three reliable targets on offense in Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders. If the Bills can land Zach Ertz, they will add a fourth reliable target for Allen to target.

🚨 Free agent Zach Ertz is close to signing with the Bills. Another big weapon for Josh Allen 😉



Will the @BuffaloBills reach the Super Bowl this season? pic.twitter.com/xh0LIRgXNT — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) June 30, 2021

When Zach Ertz is healthy and utilized correctly, he can be one of the most dangerous tight ends in football. In both 2018 and 2019, the Philadelphia Eagles used Ertz heavily in their passing game, and it paid off majorly. The tight end registered more than 1,000 receiving yards in each season and a combined 17 touchdowns.

#3 - Buffalo Bills fill a massive hole on their offense with Zach Ertz

The Bills have not had a tight end that posted an offensive grade of 80 or above for quite some time.

In fact, over the past several seasons, the Buffalo Bills' tight ends haven't even scratched 60. Zach Ertz has outperformed every Buffalo Bills tight end that has played on their roster.

Tight ends have only recorded 35 touchdowns over the last eight seasons for the Bills. Zach Ertz alone has caught 38 touchdown passes since 2013. Since that year, Ertz has recorded 6,438 receiving yards compared to the 5,440 receiving yards that all Buffalo Bills tight ends have combined to record.

To say that Zach Ertz will fill a massive void in the Buffalo Bills' offense is an understatement.

