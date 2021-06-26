Will Unvaccinated NFL Players Be Paid? Athletes Could Be In Danger of Losing Pay

By June 2021, we probably expected the COVID-19 vaccinated and unvaccinated chatter to have died down. The assumption was that everyone would want to get the vaccine and return to normalcy. But the NFL is battling its players over vaccination with pre-season creeping closer.

Most NFL teams are allowing full capacity crowds again but are being forced to incentivize getting vaccinated. Currently, only three teams have at least 85% of their players vaccinated (Saints, Steelers, Dolphins).

Unvaccinated NFL Players Could Lose Pay

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source.



How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

Once a team is 85% vaccinated, the NFL will allow them more freedom during camps and the season. Any player vaccinated is free from daily testing (every 14 days instead), able to roam without a mask, interact with other vaccinated personnel, have no travel restrictions or need for quarantine, and have full access to team facilities and events.

If a player is unvaccinated, they will still be tested daily, will have to wear a mask, maintain social distance, can use the weight room only when there are 15 or fewer people in there, adhere to travel restrictions, must quarantine from exposure, must travel separately with the team to games, and can't leave the team hotel.

The NFL and NFLPA also agreed to more benefits for fully vaccinated players, including allowing them to collect per-game roster bonuses even if they miss a game because of a “breakthrough case.” From today’s memo to clubs: pic.twitter.com/E44E1NUsC1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 23, 2021

The biggest takeaway from the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA is that any player unvaccinated who has to quarantine from COVID-19 exposure will lose their pay for any games missed.

In addition, there is a hefty fine of $14,000 for violating the rules and attending any gatherings, events, or clubs. If you stray away from the team hotel and attend any of these social gatherings, it's $50,000. While the agreement states the NFL can't mandate players to get the vaccine, they are surely trying to challenge those who choose to decline it.

Several well-known players have been very vocal over their stance against the vaccine and how the NFL is treating the situation. Buffalo WR Cole Beasley has taken to Twitter to voice his opinions on being unvaccinated.

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon also called out the league for "being individualized by beliefs." Washington DE Montez Sweat says he will deal with COVID-19 if he gets it after being persuaded by an expert to remain unvaccinated.

Washington HC Ron Rivera brought in an actual scientist to talk to the team, but Sweat's mind was unchanged. Carolina QB Sam Darnold has come under fire recently for saying he has not been vaccinated yet either (it is unclear if he will remain unvaccinated or not).

Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL would rather 100% of the league be vaccinated and be able to move past this. Even 85% seems like a reasonable number to reach, yet just three teams have currently hit that goal: Saints, Dolphins, Steelers.

The league could take additional measures to entice players and there could be further financial ramifications. The first offense for breaking the guidelines is $50,000 but a second or third could be over $100,000. They could even force unvaccinated players to pay for their own travel if the situation gets out of hand.

Edited by jay.loke710