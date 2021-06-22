Which NFL players will get affected by the new COVID-19 rules?

The National Football League released its new COVID-19 safety protocols and rules at the end of last week. The regulations were released before training camp begins next month.

With these rules in effect for training camp as well as the regular season, there was an almost immediate backlash from players who were not pleased with the new rules.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source.



How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

Who is affected by the new COVID-19 rules?

The NFL has already said that there is a higher percentage of coaches and staff members who are vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to those who aren't.

Players who are fully vaccinated will not have to follow any strict protocols. They won't be tested as frequently as players who aren't vaccinated, they do not have to wear masks at all times and they will have the freedom to use the training facility amenities without caution.

Players who aren't fully vaccinated will need to follow the COVID-19 protocols that have been in place since before the 2020 season. One NFL player who was extremely outspoken was Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Beasley felt that even though he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19, it should be his decision on how to proceed, whether with or without caution.

"I may die of covid, but I'd rather die actually living."



Bills WR Cole Beasley (@Bease11) explained why he's going unvaccinated after blasting the NFL and NFL Players Association on Thursday for this season's COVID-19 protocols https://t.co/Gd59Yxdmed pic.twitter.com/XkXA0duGKH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 19, 2021

Beasley isn't the only NFL player who has voiced that they aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 and aren't exactly planning on it. Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has said that he isn't vaccinated and that he is still "evaluating the vaccine situation." Washington Football Team's Montez Sweat has also said that he doesn't plan on getting vaccinated before the start of the season.

Cole Beasley's own quarterback, Josh Allen, has stated that he isn't vaccinated and doesn't have any immediate plans to do so. If that remains the case, it means that Beasley and Allen would spend a significant amount of time away from their teammates.

They wouldn't be allowed in the same social areas as other teammates and they would have to take precautions during meetings and practices. As seen during the 2020 season, those protocols can take away the integral time between teammates on and off the field.

As of last week, the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Arizona Cardinals have the lowest number of vaccinated players on their teams. NFL teams who get to an 85% vaccination rate can start to relax protocols as well.

The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints are the only teams that have already reached the 85% vaccination rate.

Edited by jay.loke710