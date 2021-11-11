Cam Newton renaissance: Could QB find his long-lost form with the Panthers?

News broke this morning that the Carolina Panthers are meeting with their former quarterback, Cam Newton. With Sam Darnold out for 4-6 weeks due to a shoulder injury, this is the perfect time to explore more quarterback options.

Not only that, but Darnold has been underwhelming as of late, so this reunion could be just what the Panthers need to get back on track.

However, there remains the question of how well Cam Newton will perform for his former team. Newton hasn't been exactly the same quarterback that he was in seasons previously with the Panthers.

Can Cam Newton bounce back with the Panthers?

Cam Newton was one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch since he entered the league. During his stint with the Panthers, he was able to stretch the field with his arm and take off running at a moment's notice, leaving opposing defenses guessing where they should or could even cover him.

Jonathan M Alexander @jonmalexander BIG BREAKING NEWS: Cam Newton will meet with quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers, per three sources charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/car… BIG BREAKING NEWS: Cam Newton will meet with quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers, per three sources charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/car…

However, Newton began to regress and did not look anywhere near as good as he once did. He suffered a foot injury back in 2019, which led to Newton missing the rest of that season.

The injury may have likely lingered its way into the 2020 season, where Newton was no longer as mobile as he once was.

That being said, it could be that the New England Patriots didn't exactly know how to use the strengths of Newton, so his talent was wasted. His dual-threat mobility and deep passing prowess may have been overlooked.

Even with Bill Belichick coaching the Patriots, these things can happen.

A new-look Panthers team with Newton could make noise this season

The Panthers bringing in Newton could jump start their offense and allow the Panthers to showcase a new look. More than that, Newton could finally be healed from his lingering foot injury that may have hindered him still in the 2020 season.

If Newton can get back into his previous form with the Panthers, he could be paired with current Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and become one of the most dangerous rushing duos in the entire league. The Panthers could mirror the same type of offense that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens currently have.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Cam Newton is now vaccinated, so if Carolina signs him — and considering the meeting today there is real interest — he could join the team and practice quickly. They play the Cardinals this week but Ron Rivera’s Washington Football Team next week. Cam Newton is now vaccinated, so if Carolina signs him — and considering the meeting today there is real interest — he could join the team and practice quickly. They play the Cardinals this week but Ron Rivera’s Washington Football Team next week.

The Panthers are not devoid of playmakers, as they also have DJ Moore and Robby Anderson as receivers. The offense has sputtered under the command of Sam Darnold, but Cam Newton offers another rushing element that defenses might not be prepared for.

Newton was only given the preseason to show his form this season, which is nowhere near enough of a sample size to judge a player on. If Newton has truly returned to his past form, this Panthers team will be a hard out in games for the rest of the season.

Edited by LeRon Haire