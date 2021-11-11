Cam Newton back to the Panthers? New reports suggest so

Cam Newton back with the Panthers?

News broke that starting quarterback Sam Darnold would miss multiple weeks due to a shoulder injury that he has been dealing with. Although the Panthers have one of the best defenses in the league, their offense has been dismal as of late.

That could very much be due to Darnold dealing with his lingering shoulder injury. With P.J. Walker set to start for the Panthers, there remains a question about who will come in to serve as a backup, or rather, maybe some other quarterback will come in and start for the Panthers over Walker.

Enter Cam Newton.

Reports indicate that there could be a reunion between Newton and the Carolina Panthers very soon.

Can Cam Newton elevate this Panthers team again?

Cam Newton and the Panthers are no strangers, as Newton spent the majority of his career there, with most of his successful years coming from his nine-year stint with the team.

Newton had a drop in production that led the Panthers to release him and go with other options at quarterback, and the New England Patriots were quick to jump in and employ Newton's services. Newton had a mediocre 2020 campaign with the Patriots before being released this offseason.

Mac Jones would take over as the starter for the Patriots, which appeared to be the right choice.

The Panthers are gearing up to meet with Cam Newton to possibly reunite with the team, who are desperately in need of some quarterback depth. There is no telling if the Panthers will sign him, or if he will be the starter, but the latter would likely be a heavy stipulation for the Panthers signing Newton.

P.J. Walker isn't exactly the most confident choice to make, so it would likely be Newton starting, should the Panthers sign him. The only other quarterback on the Panthers team is Matt Barkley, who will likely return to the practice squad.

The Panthers are currently 4-5 and in last place in the NFC South. The lower rung of the NFC is not competitive, in that most other teams are not currently posting a winning record. Newton could seemingly come in and make this Panthers team a lot more competitive with his mobility.

Cam Newton isn't the worst quarterback in the league by any means, and the Panthers' offense could get a spark from the dual-threat that Newton still possesses. Should they sign him, there may be a new-look Panthers team ready to climb through the ranks of the NFC.

