3 NFL players traded in 2021 who could be flops

Several players were traded before the start of the 2021 NFL season. Some have worked out and helped improve their teams, while others have not. Now at the halfway point of the season, it is starting to become more clear as to which traded players could be complete flops with their new teams. These three stand out the most.

#1 - QB Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold was traded to the Carolina Panthers from the New York Jets this past offseason. The Panthers organization believes they are receiving a major upgrade at quarterback in the short term, as well as their franchise player for the future. Darnold wasn't great with the Jets but the thought was that he would thrive in a much more favorable environment.

The trade looked promising early in the season. The Panthers won their first three games of the season and Darnold appeared to be adjusting well to his new situation. Things have gone south since then, with the Panthers losing five of their last six games and Darnold regressing weekly.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Robby Anderson is not happy with Sam Darnold 😳

Robby Anderson is not happy with Sam Darnold 😳https://t.co/2Xs460TfzD

Sam Darnold has completed barely over 50 percent of his passes over his last four games. In that span, he has thrown just one touchdown against five interceptions, as well as ten interceptions in his last six games. He has zero touchdown passes in four of his nine games this season.

#2 - TE Chris Herndon, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings traded with the New York Jets for Chris Herndon after their starting tight end, Irv Smith, was injured. They sent the Jets a fourth-round draft pick in return. The trade was made out of necessity but it has been a complete waste so far.

Herndon has played in eight games this season since being traded but has made minimal impact for the Vikings. He was almost invisible, catching a total of two passes on four targets for nine yards. Their other tight end, Tyler Conklin, is having a strong season. He ranks third on the team in receiving yards, receptions and targets.

#3 - WR Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

The trade for Julio Jones has not produced great results so far this season in relation to what the Tennessee Titans had to give up to acquire him. They surrendered a second and conditional fourth round pick for the veteran superstar. He has zero touchdowns across the six games played.

John Glennon @glennonsports Julio Jones on what season has been like, in regard to injuries: Julio Jones on what season has been like, in regard to injuries: https://t.co/Uo26yyq0dG

The risk in trading for Julio Jones was his injury concerns. He struggled to stay healthy during the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons and so far has had a similar story in 2021 for the Titans. He has played through most of the injuries this season but has not looked in full health at any point this year.

Edited by Piyush Bisht