5 dramatic NFL trades that hardcore fans still remember today

The NFL is not a league known for many blockbuster trades. But when they do happen, they have the potential to be huge.

There is plenty of drama with any NFL trade, whether it comes during the NFL Draft or during the actual season. Draft day trades are ones where the impact can be felt for years and years if a team trades up and selects a bust.

The trade deadline has passed, so no more can take place this NFL season. With that being said, let's take a look at five dramatic NFL trades that fans will have a hard time forgetting.

5 dramatic NFL trades no fan will forget

#5 - The Odell Beckham Jr. trade

The New York Giants signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year extension with over $40 million fully guaranteed before the start of the 2019 season. So it was safe to assume he would be the number one guy there for a long time.

Then came the following offseason when OBJ was traded to the Cleveland Browns along with Olivier Vernon in exchange for Kevin Zeitler, Jabrill Peppers, and several top draft picks. The deal was such a shock because the Giants had just signed him to his big contract. He was also the No. 12 overall pick of the team in 2014.

Aaron Torres @Aaron_Torres The Giants off-season:



1) Let Landon Collins, an All-Pro safety, walk in free agency

2) Trade Odell Beckham

3) Draft a guy who lost to Wake Forest 59-7 as Eli Manning's successor.



Say this for the Giants: At least they're consistent. Consistently inept. But still consistent The Giants off-season: 1) Let Landon Collins, an All-Pro safety, walk in free agency2) Trade Odell Beckham3) Draft a guy who lost to Wake Forest 59-7 as Eli Manning's successor. Say this for the Giants: At least they're consistent. Consistently inept. But still consistent

At the time, Browns fans were ecstatic, and Giants fans were left confused. In the present, the trade is a bit of a wash given the fact Beckham is now in Los Angeles.

#4 - The Ricky Williams trade

The New Orleans Saints pulled off, arguably, the most ridiculous trade in NFL Draft history by sending all their picks in 1999, along with a first and third-rounder in 2000, to move up to No. 5 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Russell Clay @RussellJClay Never Forget the Ricky Williams Trade Never Forget the Ricky Williams Trade https://t.co/eGJUrK96im

Washington was the beneficiary of the deal that allowed Mike Ditka and the Saints to draft Ricky Williams. The drama here was the fact that the Saints traded their entire draft for one pick that was used on a running back.

Making such a deal now would get everyone involved fired on the spot. As expected, this did not turn out well, and Williams was traded to Miami after three seasons. Ditka was let go following the 1999 campaign.

