5 embarrassing moments Aaron Rodgers would like NFL fans to forget

Aaron Rodgers is living through quite a fantastic period in his NFL career. He won two successive MVP awards in 2021 and 2020.

His legacy with the Green Bay Packers will be a positive one after winning the Super Bowl in Wisconsin. However, there have been moments that have left him embarrassed.

While he might not always acknowledge it, these issues have plagued some stages of his career in the NFL.

From a rather embarrassing opening introduction to the league on draft night, right through to a turbulent co-existence with Brett Favre, Rodgers hasn’t always had an easy run of things.

There are, though, things he could have done better away from the field, especially in the latter years of his career. What are five embarrassing moments Aaron Rodgers would like NFL fans to forget?

#1 – Green Bay vs New Orleans 2008

Few would recognize the person wearing the #12 jersey on November 24, 2008, as the Green Bay Packers were humiliated by the New Orleans Saints.

The match remains one of Rodgers’ worst career performances, as he led a team that was eventually beaten 51-29.

Nothing went right for the quarterback, who saw just 23 of his attempted 41 passes reach a target. He threw for more interceptions than touchdowns on the day.

Rodgers was spared further embarrassment by his teammates when they recovered a fumble he coughed up.

It was rare to see such careless throws from such a gifted quarterback. It remains one of his very worst days in the NFL.

#2 – Green Bay vs San Francisco 2022

Nobody can find much fault with the regular-season play of Green Bay’s signal caller in 2020 or 2021, yet he has dipped in the playoffs.

After an offseason of threatening to retire and trying to leave Lambeau Field, Rodgers needed to deliver. Everyone was shocked when he fell short.

Another dominant regular season had the Packers rated as one of the strongest teams in the league. They reached the divisional round of the playoffs with a bye.

The QB was set to face his childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers, who nobody was giving a chance heading into chilly Wisconsin.

What followed was a shock 13-10 defeat as the veteran froze on the big stage.

The Packers simply couldn’t get any offense going, even though the QB numbers put forward by the veteran weren’t actually that bad.

It was a stinging defeat that left a sour taste given all of the pre-season posturing done by the Green Bay leader.

3. Rodgers’ NFL Draft Nightmare

Nobody has lived through a more memorable NFL Draft nightmare than Aaron Rodgers.

As the NFL Draft was slowly becoming a television phenomenon, everyone expected the QB to be selected really early on in the first round.

Team after team with a need at quarterback passed on the California kid. Even his beloved Niners passed on him and went on to select Alex Smith.

What made the experience all the more humbling was the fact that he was on camera in the green room virtually all evening long. Every passing pick added more and more despair on a face that was visible for the world to see.

4. Rodgers’ rift with Brett Favre

Brett Favre wasn’t happy when Rodgers was drafted by the Packers. He saw it as a sign that they were trying to replace him. He wasn’t ready to be replaced.

The rookie did his best to learn from Favre. Initially the pair worked well together, with the rookie serving as a scouting QB in practice.

However, as it became apparent that the youngster was developing, Favre knew he was getting closer and closer to the end of his run in Wisconsin. He froze Rodgers out.

The relationship became frosty, and the pair started exchanging words in interviews. The situation was difficult for the Packers.

The pair now consider each other to be close friends. Everything worked out for the Packers and the player. As a veteran now, this may be an episode he looks back on and wishes people could forget it.

5. Jordan Love’s arrival

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t happy when Jordan Love was drafted by the Packers. He saw it as a sign that they were trying to replace him. He didn’t feel comfortable with the team utilizing a first-round selection on a QB when he felt their offense needed more weapons.

If you can see the similarities between Brett/Aaron and Aaron/Jordan, then that is good because the situation is virtually identical.

The veteran QB hasn’t been the most open and welcoming presence to Love since his arrival in Wisconsin. Given his own struggles as a rookie, it is a little hard to understand.

After seeing Love get drafted, the veteran clearly didn’t take the news well.

Yet after seeing how franchises need to plan for the future and the fact that he has now received an eye-watering new contract, he may well reflect and hope people forget about this embarrassing episode.

