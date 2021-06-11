5 facts about Sofi Stadium not seen on television

Even though Sofi Stadium has been open for a full NFL season, few fans have had access to the new digs. Fortunately, the writer of this article was able to get on site and get an in-depth look at what Sofi Stadium will be like when the fans arrive in droves this fall. Here are five facts about the stadium one could only know on the back of an in-person visit.

Sofi Stadium facts

#1 - Lots of construction

While the core of the stadium is fully completed, there is still much construction in the surrounding area. When visiting Sofi Stadium in June, there was only one street entrance that was open as the other entrances were being used for construction. It remains to be seen if construction will finish before the season begins this fall.

#2 - Lake out front

When approaching Sofi Stadium, it is impossible to miss their artificial pond. The pond sits between the parking lot and the entrance. Benches line the outside edges of the pond. At the edge of the pond closest to Sofi Stadium, there is also a waterfall. Overall, the pond would not look out of place at a city park, but it is simply one feature of Sofi Stadium.

#3 - Sofi Stadium referred to as "the campus"

Most think of Sofi Stadium as, well, a stadium. However, when on-site, the stadium and the surrounding parking lots, parking garages, and various lounges are referred to as "the campus." While many will continue to refer to Sofi Stadium as "the stadium," those inclined to prove their knowledge can call the stadium "the campus."

Rams expecting 30,000 fans to attend minicamp practice at SoFi Stadium https://t.co/Tw8GSr5WCU — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) June 10, 2021

#4 - No benches

Everyone who has gone to enough sports games has sat on a bench for a game. Anyone who has sat on a bench for an entire game would agree that the experience is subpar and pretty painful compared to a simple chair. Rest assured, there are no benches at Sofi Stadium. Even the seats farthest away from the action have a chair form factor.

Sofi Stadium

#5 - Comfortable seating at all levels

The most basic aspect of any stadium experience is comfort. Why pay to watch a game if the experience is more uncomfortable than watching at home?

Sofi Stadium has nailed this aspect. While executive suites and lounges offer seating with padded leather, the regular seats are almost as comfortable. There is no padding in the middle-tier seats but there is plenty of legroom. Imagine a similar amount of legroom that a car provides. Each seat gets a cup holder as well.

As a caveat, please note that the writer did not personally visit the nosebleeds. That said, he was able to get a look from afar and the seating looks to be comparable to middle-tier seating.

