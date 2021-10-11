5 fastest players to reach 900 catches in the NFL ft. Antonio Brown

Achieving consistent catches is the difference between a mediocre and a great wide receiver. During Sunday's game, in which the former Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers dismantled the Miami Dolphins with a final score of 45-17, Antonio Brown had an amazing showing.

Brown's speed was too much for Xavien Howard, who is seen as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Brown's final stat line was seven receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

What was even more impressive was that Brown became the fastest player in the NFL to reach 900 catches.

Here's a look at the five fastest players to reach 900 catches.

Is Antonio Brown on the top five wide receivers list with 900 catches?

#5 Larry Fitzgerald - 168 games

Current free agent Larry Fitzgerald spent the entirety of his 17 seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. During his legendary career, he has achieved several records, including 2nd all-time in receiving yards and 6th all-time in receiving touchdowns.

Larry Fitzgerald is also the 6th fastest player to log 900 catches in the NFL. It took him 168 games. Whether someone signs Fitzgerald or not, he will go down as one of the best wide receivers to play the game.

#4 Jerry Rice - 168 games

Enough can't be said about Jerry Rice, who is known to be the greatest wide receiver to ever play the game of football.

Rice has had a legendary career with the San Francisco 49ers in which he played 16 seasons. He spent the final five years in the league with the Oakland Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks. Rice leads the league in receptions, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards.

Rice also took 168 games to achieve 900 catches.

#3 Andre Johnson - 150 games

Andre Johnson spent the majority of his career with the Houston Texans. Johnson was drafted in 2004 by the Texans and spent 12 seasons with the team. His final two seasons were with the Indianapolis Colts and then the Tennessee Titans.

Up until today, Andre Johnson had achieved 900 catches, the second fastest. He currently ranks third, but Johnson accomplished the feat with 18 games less than Rice.

Field Yates @FieldYates

WR Devin Hester

WR Andre Johnson

WR Steve Smith

OL Jake Long

C Nick Mangold

OLB DeMarcus Ware

DL Robert Mathis

DL Vince Wilfork

DB Antonio Cromartie. The @ProFootballHOF has announced 122 nominees for the class of 2022, including 10 first-year eligible players:WR Anquan BoldinWR Devin HesterWR Andre JohnsonWR Steve SmithOL Jake LongC Nick MangoldOLB DeMarcus WareDL Robert MathisDL Vince WilforkDB Antonio Cromartie. The @ProFootballHOF has announced 122 nominees for the class of 2022, including 10 first-year eligible players:WR Anquan Boldin

WR Devin Hester

WR Andre Johnson

WR Steve Smith

OL Jake Long

C Nick Mangold

OLB DeMarcus Ware

DL Robert Mathis

DL Vince Wilfork

DB Antonio Cromartie.

Andre Johnson is no Jerry Rice, but he has still accomplished a great deal in his 14-year career and should see his time in the Hall of Fame.

#2 Marvin Harrison - 149 games

Marvin Harrison was recently and rightfully inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. Harrison spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts. He was drafted in 1996 and became an instant success.

Harrison currently sits at #9 in all-time receiving yards.

Up until today, Harrison had been the fastest player to reach 900 catches in 149 games. There is no denying his legendary status.

#1 Antonio Brown - 143 games

Antonio Brown has had a tumultuous career as of the past few seasons but has seemingly righted the ship, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pun intended.

Brown achieved the prestigious record of becoming the player to reach 900 catches with the least amount of games. It took Brown 143 games to reach this record.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Antonio Brown just reached 900 career receptions. He's the fastest player in NFL history to reach that milestone. Antonio Brown: 143 games

Marvin Harrison: 149 games Antonio Brown just reached 900 career receptions. He's the fastest player in NFL history to reach that milestone. Antonio Brown: 143 games

Marvin Harrison: 149 games https://t.co/RpBvEKZ9t8

Although his record is somewhat tarnished by his off-field behavior, even having been cut by the New England Patriots, Brown has proven that he belongs in the conversation of the best wide receivers of all time. Should he continue his success under Tom Brady, he will leave all of the drama that once surrounded him far behind.

Edited by Piyush Bisht