5 father-son duos who were drafted in the first round of the NFL draft 

The NFL draft has become a day football fans mark on their calendars every year. A team's success or failure can be dictated by the decisions made on draft day, and for many teams, their first-round pick is the most important one.

For players, being drafted in the first round is not just an honor, but a means to a new life. The money and endorsements that come with being a top pick in the draft can change the lives of many of these young men. It can be an overwhelming situation, and players can question who has their best interests at heart. This is what makes this list particularly interesting, as these NFL players can not just rely on their fathers as "dad" but also as former first-round draft picks themselves.

Archie (1971), Peyton (1998) and Eli Manning (2004)

The Manning family have been stalwarts at the top of the NFL draft in three different decades. Archie was drafted second overall, while Peyton and Eli both went number one. All three have had spectacular careers, and while Archie never won a Super Bowl, he was able to see his sons take home four between them. Their impact on the game goes beyond the football field as royalty of the game.

John (1987), Joey (2016) and Nick Bosa (2019)

Following in Manning's footsteps is the Bosa family, just on the other side of the ball. John Bosa was a defensive end who was taken 16th overall in the 1987 draft, and while he only lasted three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, his sons are forging a new legacy for the Bosa family. Joey is a key member of the Los Angeles Chargers, while younger brother, Nick, is one of the most feared pass rushers in the league. While both Bosa brothers have already established themselves as premier defenders, their best years are yet to come.

Bruce (1983) and Jake Matthews (2014)

You will be hard pressed to find a father/son first-round combination as prolific as Bruce and Jake Matthews. Bruce Matthews was one of the best offensive linemen of all time, playing over 19 seasons in the NFL at all three line positions. Matthews is a Hall of Famer whose son, Jake, is well on his way to a similar career as his father as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Jake has been a dominant starter for the team and made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Craig (1988) and Cameron Heyward (2011)

Cameron Heyward has been one of the best players in the NFL for many years, with 68 career sacks. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the last pick in the first round, Heyward finished last season with 10 sacks and will be a big part of the Steelers defense in 2022. His father Craig "Ironhead" Heyward was a standout running back in the 1990s, rushing for over 1,000 yards in 1995, making the Pro Bowl that season.

Devin Sr. (1995) and Devin Jr. Bush (2019)

Devin Bush Jr. is still early in his NFL career and last season he was shut down with a torn ACL, but his rookie year showed that he has a long term place in the league. He's hoping to get close to the career of his father, Devin Bush Sr., who played eight seasons in the NFL as a safety for the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the first round.

