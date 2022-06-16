2022 NFL training camp battles: Steelers headline six most fascinating QB competitions to watch

This NFL off-season is quarterback season. Numerous headlines include the mega-contract negotiations for Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson to Denver, Deshaun Watson to Cleveland, Matt Ryan to Indy, and Carson Wentz to Washington. Not to mention this summer's expected QB contests.

The many QB battles of the 2022 NFL season

With lots of shifts in the QB landscape, many teams will have to settle into new QB situations this season. Shot-callers will be going head-to-head for their teams' starting job. However, these battles are largely the result of less-than-fortunate roster situations.

Nonetheless, these duels will still form part of the training camp highlight reel. With that said, here are six of the most attractive QB battles to look out for during training camp.

1. Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett (Steelers)

The Trubisky-Pickett duel is yet to attract the public attention many expected. Pickett is a hot name. The city of Pittsburgh developed a special love for the youngster since he led their college team as a shot-caller.

Now a step above the college level, many Pittsburgh fans favor the rookie as he'll be going toe-to-toe with Trubisky for the Steelers' starting job.

Trubisky, on the other hand, has the advantage of NFL regular season experience. The former Bears provided the mobility that the Steelers were missing under center in 2021. The Steelers certainly have the body of work to contend in the AFC North this season, but it'll come down to electing the right starting QB.

Deshaun Watson vs. the NFL (Browns)

2. Deshaun Watson vs. the NFL (Browns)

Although Watson has not been prosecuted and has denied cheating, it is fully expected that he will be suspended, at least for part of the 2022 season. This leaves Browns fans with a training camp battle between journeyman Jacoby Brissett and supposed third-stringer Joshua Dobbs.

Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo in a game

3. Trey Lance versus Jimmy Garoppolo

Trey Lance, with his unproven athletic ability, will compete to take over the locker room that has seen Garoppolo as its leader over the last few years. Lance is young and exhibited a lot of potential with the limited opportunities he was granted as a rookie last year.

All that Jimmy G seems to have on his side is experience. At the age of 30, he's not showing any signs of physical improvement and thus far, his value seems to be purely derived from his natural fit in Kyle Shanahan's scheme.

Matt Corral with Ole Miss

4. Sam Darnold vs. Matt Corral (Panthers)

This QB battle highlights how the QB culture in Carolina is malfunctioning. The Panthers didn't land a proper and experienced quarterback during free agency, but instead opted to try and find a franchise QB in what many deem one of the worst draft classes in NFL history.

Though Corral's confidence and athletic ability are noteworthy, there is much to question about his reliability. Darnold hasn't proven to be the starter that many around the league expected him to be. With that said, the best-case scenario for the team would be if a late turn of events sees Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Gallopolo arrive.

Seahawks QBs Geno Smith & Drew Lock

5. Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock (Seahawks)

Seattle seems set to roll the dice in their first year post-Wilson. Unless there is a late play for Baker Mayfield, we can only assume Geno Smith and Drew Lock will be the ones going head-to-head in the Seahawks' camp. The latter might be more probable since it doesn't seem likely that Cleveland will be taking on the salary money they owe Mayfield.

Desmond Ridder (l) and Marcus Mariota (r)

6. Marcus Mariota vs. Desmond Ridder (Falcons)

Although Mariota will most likely get the starting job going into the season, many expect the rookie (Ridder) to take over at some point in 2022. Mariota has been friends with director Arthur Smith since his time in Tennessee, which largely secures him a first-string position under center going into this coming NFL season. However, Ridder should not be disregarded considering his remarkable durability and stability as a passer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far