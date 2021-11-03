5 franchise altering trades ft. Brett Favre, Herschel Walker and others 

Whenever the trade deadline comes near, one cannot help but remember the likes of Brett Favre and Herschel Walker, whose trades were seminal in nature. Such trades changed the course of their franchises and made the NFL landscape very different. We look at all those trades that have had a huge impact on the teams, covering Brett Favre, Herschel Walker and everyone in between.

From Brett Favre to Herschel Walker: The Most Impactful Trades in NFL History

#1 - Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay Packers to New York Jets, 2008

We begin with Brett Favre and his trade to the New York Jets in 2008 after pre-season had begun. Brett Favre was the quarterback who returned the glory days to the Green Bay Packers. With Brett Favre, the Packers won a Super Bowl for the first time since 1967. Hence, when the time came to trade Brett Favre, Packers fans were rightfully nervous about what the future held.

Thankfully for them, a certain Aaron Rodgers was waiting in the wings to take over from Brett Favre and he would lead them to another Super Bowl. Brett Favre's season in 2008 was marred by a shoulder injury and he moved to the Minnesota Vikings after just one year. The Jets drafted Mark Sanchez as their quarterback in 2009 and we all know how that played out.

#2 - John Hadl, QB, Los Angeles Rams to Green Bay Packers, 1974

If the Packers were lucky with the Brett Favre trade, they were on the wrong end of another quarterback trade when John Hadl arrived from the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were desperate for a quarterback and had their eyes set on Archie Manning, only for the New Orleans Saints to pull the plug at the very end.

They instead plumped for John Hadl, a 1963 NFL champion and pro-Bowler, for the previous two seasons. It was a disaster on all levels. The Packers slumped to a 6-8 season. Meanwhile, the Rams received five first and second round picks, which they used to build the team that went on to play in Super Bowl XIV.

Darren Kramer @DarrenKramer8 Dennis House @DennisHouseTV @DarrenKramer8 When we were talking about the malaise years of the Packers of our childhood I could not remember who their QB was. Thanks for this! @DarrenKramer8 When we were talking about the malaise years of the Packers of our childhood I could not remember who their QB was. Thanks for this! John Hadl came to the Packers on what was arguably the worst trade in NFL history. He was 34, wasn't starting, and they gave FIVE draft picks for him, including first and second round for two years in a row. Ruined my childhood. :) twitter.com/DennisHouseTV/… John Hadl came to the Packers on what was arguably the worst trade in NFL history. He was 34, wasn't starting, and they gave FIVE draft picks for him, including first and second round for two years in a row. Ruined my childhood. :) twitter.com/DennisHouseTV/…

#3 - Michael Haynes, CB, New England Patriots to Los Angeles Raiders, 1983

In terms of immediate positive impact, there are very few players who have had an impact such as Michael Haynes. He moved on trade deadline day in 1983 from the New England Patriots to the Los Angeles Raiders. His registration with the league only came through in November of that year.

He played in the last five games of the season as the Raiders made it all the way to the Super Bowl. They defeated Washington 38-9 and Haynes recorded a crucial interception.

#4 - Bobby Layne, QB, Detroit Lions to Pittsburgh Steelers, 1958

This trade is known for its mythical value rather than its trade impact. Legend has it that when Bobby Layne was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he remarked that the Lions would win nothing for the next half-a-century.

Danny Putz @DPutz87 Damn you Bobby Layne your curse lives on http://t.co/lRqwYycMCq Damn you Bobby Layne your curse lives on http://t.co/lRqwYycMCq

Bobby Layne had won three championships with the Lions and his remarks ring true even today; especially this season as the Detroit Lions sit with a 0-8 record. Their next game is against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#5 - Herschel Walker, RB, Dallas Cowboys to Minnesota Vikings, 1989

We have saved the best for the last. The Herschel Walker trade is sometimes simply referred to as 'The Trade'. It left its mark on the league for years to come. But when it happened, the Minnesota Vikings were generally acknowledged to have come out better on that deal.

After all, Herschel Walker was a star running back. The Vikings genuinely believed that adding Herschel Walker to the team would take them to the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys had a 1-15 record when they let Herschel Walker go.

The trade involved 18 players and a series of draft picks. With the draft picks that the Cowboys received for Herschel Walker, they rebuilt the team that would go on to win three Super Bowls in 1990s. One of the drafted players was Emitt Smith, arguably the greatest running back Dallas ever had and one of the best the league has ever seen. Meanwhile, the Vikings never made it to the Super Bowl with Herschel Walker.

