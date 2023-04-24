5 Georgia players to watch out for in the 2023 NFL Draft ft. Jalen Carter

Georgia Bulldogs have made a habit of supplying players to the NFL Draft each year. They have been one of the best college football programs in the country for several years. The height of their dominance came when they won two consecutive National Championships. Their success in the SEC conference and college football in general has translated into loads of NFL talent.

While Georgia have sent players from all different positions into the draft pool, they are best known for their defensive standouts. The 2023 NFL Draft appears to be no different as they have a talented group of defensive players in the country yet again. They will also be sending offensive players with plenty of upside.

Here are five Bulldogs to watch ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, who could make a difference for the pro team they end up with.

Top 5 Georgia Players in NFL Draft 2023

#1 - Nolan Smith

Nolan Smith

Nolan Smith is an incredible athlete with a ton of potential to emerge as an elite pass rusher in the NFL. He stands at 6'2" and weighs 238 pounds, while running a blazing 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine. His lethal size and speed resulted in 11.5 total sacks during his career with Georgia Bulldogs.

#2 - Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter is considered the top overall non-quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft class by several experts around the league. The defensive tackle featured as the centerpiece of the Bulldogs defense that won consecutive championships. The only negative aspects are his off-the-field issues, including being arrested for his involvement in a fatal street racing incident.

#3 - Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo is a physical cornerback who excels in press-man coverage by overpowering smaller wide receivers. He's massive for a cornerback at 6'2" and weighs 210 pounds. He's likely to be selected in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft after becoming the top Georgia defensive back during his college football career, including four interceptions.

#4 - Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class. He's a proven winner on the football field, including being a crucial part of Georgia's consecutive National Championships. The issue is that he lacks the physical gifts and athletic abilities that most NFL teams desire in a prospect. He also has off-field issues, including being arrested. He's a projected mid-round pick with a boom-or-bust profile.

#5 - Darnell Washington

Darnell Washington

Darnell Washington is an interesting tight end prospect ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was mostly used as a blocker by Georgia, but flashed great receiving potential in his limited opportunities. He also showed off his athletic strengths at the 2023 NFL Combine. He stands at a massive 6'7" and weighs about 264 pounds. He could be a sneaky NFL weapon.

