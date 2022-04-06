5 greatest first round picks in NFL Draft history

Players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft almost always enter the league with extremely high expectations. These prospects are chosen with high draft picks in the hopes they become generational players able to turn an entire franchise around.

When first-rounders exceed their expectations, they can be among the greatest to ever play the game. Here are five of those players from NFL history.

Best first round NFL Draft picks of all time

#5 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers has a somewhat controversial NFL draft day story. He infamously wanted to be chosen by the San Francisco 49ers with the top pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, but they went with Alex Smith instead.

Rodgers ended up slipping all the way to the 24th pick, where he was selected by the Green Bay Packers despite already having Brett Favre on their roster.

Things worked out just fine for Aaron Rodgers, who eventually got his opportunity after sitting behind Brett Favre to start his career. Rodgers has won four NFL MVP awards, the second-most of all time, along with one Super Bowl ring.

#4 - John Elway, Denver Broncos

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.

John Elway also has a bit of a controversial draft day story. He was selected by the Baltimore Colts with the first overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, but infamously refused to join the team.

He threatened to leave the NFL to play professional baseball if he wasn't traded, and it worked, as the Colts dealt him to the Denver Broncos.

Elway put together one of the greatest careers of all time with the Broncos. He appeared in five Super Bowls and won two of them, one of which he was the named the game's MVP. He also won one regular-season MVP.

Best first round seletions in NFL Draft history

#3 - Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants

Hall of Fame pass rusher Lawrence Taylor.

Few players in NFL history impacted the game as much as Lawrence Taylor, and no other defensive player was ever as dominant. He was selected with the second overall pick of the 1981 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, where he would spend his entire NFL career.

Lawrence Taylor racked up three Defensive Player of the Year awards and won an NFL MVP award, which is extremely rare for any defensive player. He also helped the Giants win two Super Bowls and was one of the most feared players of all time.

#2 - Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers

GOAT NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Jerry Rice is the undisputed greatest wide receiver in NFL history. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 16th pick of the 1985 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Rice has won three Super Bowl rings, a Super Bowl MVP award and two offensive Player of the Year awards. He holds just about every possible career receiving record, including receptions, yards and touchdowns, and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#1 - Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

Peyton Manning is the best regular-season quarterback of all time and one of the best overall players in NFL history.

The Indianapolis Colts famously selected Manning with the first pick of the 1999 NFL Draft instead of Ryan Leaf. This ended up being the right decision, despite many doubters at the time.

While Leaf would go on to become a complete bust, Peyton Manning won five NFL MVP awards, the most by any player in NFL history. He also won two Super Bowl rings and four AFC Conference Championship games on his way to the Hall of Fame.

