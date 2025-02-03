5 high-profile celebrities who are Eagles fans feat. Bradley Cooper

The Philadelphia Eagles have made it to the Super Bowl this year, and will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game. The finale will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday.

While fans across the country will make their picks for the Super Bowl, here are some famous celebrities who will be supporting the Eagles on Sunday.

5 celebrities who support the Philadelphia Eagles

#1. Bradley Cooper

Veteran actor Bradley Cooper has been a long-time supporter of the Philly football franchise since he grew up in Philadelphia. The three-time Grammy winner also often attends Philly games at Lincoln Financial Field.

Cooper was with his daughter Lea De in the Philly stadium, when the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game on Jan. 26.

#2. Will Smith

Actor Will Smith has been a hardcore fan of the Eagles. He even introduced the team when Philly reached the Super Bowl in 2023.

It's safe to say that Smith will want the Eagles to exact revenge for Philly's Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs two years ago.

#3. Rob McElhenney

Having grown up in Philadelphia, Rob McElhenney is a diehard Eagles fan. The actor has also expressed a desire to get ownership of the franchise.

McElhenney has watched Philly games in the stadium and on TV. He also streamed an Eagles game on his phone while attending the 2024 Emmy Awards.

#4. Tina Fey

Tina Fey grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia and has a deep connection with the Eagles franchise. Her support for the Philly team was also reflected in the character, Liz Leon, which she played in 30 Rock.

Fey also represented the Eagles during a Saturday Night Live skit before Super Bowl LII. She will hope that the Eagles beat Kansas City on Sunday.

#5. Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart is an ardent Eagles fan when it comes to football. The actor has never been shy of expressing his love and support for the franchise.

Hart was at Lincoln Financial Field with his son watching the Eagles beat the Commanders on Jan. 26. He will want Philly to add more glory to its trophy cabinet at Super Bowl 59.

