5 highest-paid former LSU players in NFL feat. Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow and more

Former LSU wide receiver and current superstar for the Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson made NFL history during the 2024 offseason. He became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history with a massive $140 million contract worth $35 million in AAV. In fact, this makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback of all-time.

This has become a growing trend for wide receivers, who continue to break contract records seemingly whenever a new deal is signed. It also keeps another trend going of former LSU players receiving mega-deals from their NFL teams. Here are the five highest-paid former Tigers ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Highest-paid LSU Tigers ahead of 2024 NFL season

#5 - Patrick Queen

Patrick Queen has been a major contributor for the Baltimore Ravens' elite defense. He made a bold move this year by joining their biggest rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in free agency. His three-year deal worth $40 million makes him the seventh-highest paid linebacker at $13.67 million in AAV.

#4 - Tre'Davious White

Tre'Davious White has spent his entire career with the Buffalo Bills so far, but made a move to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2024 NFL free agency period. The former LSU star cashed in on being one of the best available cornerbacks, signing a massive four-yeal deal worth $69 million. His $17.25 million in AAV puts him among the top-10 highest-paid players in his position.

#3 - Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter entered the 2024 NFL offseason as one of the top available edge rushers in free agency. He cashed in by signing a two-year contract with the Houston Texans worth $49 million. This puts the former LSU star at an impressive $24.5 million in AAV.

#2 - Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson reset the wide receiver market in 2024 when he signed a $140 million contract, including $110 million in guaranteed money. His $35 million in AAV surpasses AJ Brown, who signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $32 million in AAV earlier in the 2024 offseason.

#1 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow became the highest-paid NFL player of all-time last year when he signed a mega-contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. His $55 million in AAV is the most by any player in any position. Unfortunately for the Bengals, he spent most of last season injured, so the former LSU quarterback will look to bounce back strong in the upcoming year.