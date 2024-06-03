5 highest-paid NFL WRs after Justin Jefferson’s $140,000,000 contract extension

Justin Jefferson just got paid, and the Minnesota Vikings superstar is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Jefferson has put pen to paper on a fresh four-year, $140 million contract extension, including $110 million guaranteed.

Jefferson has reset the wide receiver market for the umpteenth time in this offseason with this deal. Ahead of the upcoming season, let's look at the highest-paid players at his position.

Five highest-paid NFL WRs ft. Justin Jefferson

Here's a look at the best-paid pass catchers in the NFL:

5. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins - $28,250,000 per year

Jaylen Waddle signed a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension in May 2024 that made him the best-paid WR2 in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins have invested much money in the Alabama Crimson Tide alum ahead of a potential breakout season.

Waddle might be the second option in Miami, but he's one of the league's most potent threats in the deep ball department.

4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins - $30,000,000 per year

Tyreek Hill reset the wide receiver market when he joined the Miami Dolphins after a triumphant stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $72.2 million in total guarantees.

He is a perennial Pro Bowler and arguably a top-three pass catcher in the NFL.

There are rumors that the future Hall of Famer is asking for an extension from the Dolphins. However, for now, he'll need to contend with his $30,000,000 per year contract catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions - $30,002,500 per year

Amon-Ra St. Brown was rewarded for a stellar start to his career in the motor city. St. Brown signed a four-year extension for slightly over $120 million in April 2024.

In Jared Goff, St. Brown has found an elite quarterback to feed him the targets needed to take Detroit to the next level.

The Lions have secured St. Brown's future for the foreseeable future with a $30,002,500 per year deal. He'll remain the team's main pass-catching threat for the upcoming season.

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles - $32,000,000 per year

A.J. Brown toyed with the possibility of departing the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, but the Eagles quashed such ideas by giving him one of the best non-quarterback contracts in the league. Brown was signed to a new three-year extension for $96 million during the 2024 offseason and now earns $32,000,000 per year to catch passes from Jalen Hurts in Philly, and he should be more comfortable in the role with his new deal.

Brown's first order of business will be to help the Eagles make a deep postseason run after their disappointment in 2023/24.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - $35,000,000 per year

Justin Jefferson reportedly turned down a contract extension that would have paid him more than $28 million per season the day before the beginning of the 2023 season. Justin Jefferson bet on himself, and he's now the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The perennial All-Pro wideout deserves the deal. He's arguably the best offensive player in today's NFL when fit.