5 highest-paid NFL WRs after Justin Jefferson’s $140,000,000 contract extension

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 5 highest-paid NFL WRs after Justin Jefferson’s $140,000,000 contract extension

5 highest-paid NFL WRs after Justin Jefferson’s $140,000,000 contract extension

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 03, 2024 15:16 GMT
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
5 highest-paid NFL WRs after Justin Jefferson’s $140,000,000 contract extension

Justin Jefferson just got paid, and the Minnesota Vikings superstar is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Jefferson has put pen to paper on a fresh four-year, $140 million contract extension, including $110 million guaranteed.

Jefferson has reset the wide receiver market for the umpteenth time in this offseason with this deal. Ahead of the upcoming season, let's look at the highest-paid players at his position.

also-read-trending Trending

Five highest-paid NFL WRs ft. Justin Jefferson

Here's a look at the best-paid pass catchers in the NFL:

5. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins - $28,250,000 per year

Jaylen Waddle signed a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension in May 2024 that made him the best-paid WR2 in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins have invested much money in the Alabama Crimson Tide alum ahead of a potential breakout season.

Waddle might be the second option in Miami, but he's one of the league's most potent threats in the deep ball department.

4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins - $30,000,000 per year

Tyreek Hill reset the wide receiver market when he joined the Miami Dolphins after a triumphant stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $72.2 million in total guarantees.

He is a perennial Pro Bowler and arguably a top-three pass catcher in the NFL.

There are rumors that the future Hall of Famer is asking for an extension from the Dolphins. However, for now, he'll need to contend with his $30,000,000 per year contract catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions - $30,002,500 per year

Amon-Ra St. Brown was rewarded for a stellar start to his career in the motor city. St. Brown signed a four-year extension for slightly over $120 million in April 2024.

In Jared Goff, St. Brown has found an elite quarterback to feed him the targets needed to take Detroit to the next level.

The Lions have secured St. Brown's future for the foreseeable future with a $30,002,500 per year deal. He'll remain the team's main pass-catching threat for the upcoming season.

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles - $32,000,000 per year

A.J. Brown toyed with the possibility of departing the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, but the Eagles quashed such ideas by giving him one of the best non-quarterback contracts in the league. Brown was signed to a new three-year extension for $96 million during the 2024 offseason and now earns $32,000,000 per year to catch passes from Jalen Hurts in Philly, and he should be more comfortable in the role with his new deal.

Brown's first order of business will be to help the Eagles make a deep postseason run after their disappointment in 2023/24.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - $35,000,000 per year

Justin Jefferson reportedly turned down a contract extension that would have paid him more than $28 million per season the day before the beginning of the 2023 season. Justin Jefferson bet on himself, and he's now the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The perennial All-Pro wideout deserves the deal. He's arguably the best offensive player in today's NFL when fit.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी