  5 highest-paid players in Giants history feat. Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and more (2024)

5 highest-paid players in Giants history feat. Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and more (2024)

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jul 03, 2024 20:43 GMT
5 highest-paid players in Giants history feat. Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and more (2024)
5 highest-paid players in Giants history feat. Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and more (2024)

The New York Giants are one of the most storied teams in the NFL. The franchise has been relevant for decades and has a strong following around the nation.

Here, we will look at the highest-paid Giants of all time in terms of contracts.

Five highest-paid players in New York Giants history

Here's a look at the best-paid players in the history of the New York Giants. Please note that all figures are from Spotrac:

5. Jason Pierre-Paul, Edge rusher - $56,692,245

Jason Pierre-Paul spent some of the best years of his career in New York. Pierre-Paul played a significant role in the Giants' Super Bowl XLVI victory. Jason Pierre-Paul earned $56,692,245 with the Giants before departing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

4. Daniel Jones, Quarterback - $72,129,056

Daniel Jones was drafted as the successor to the No. 1 name on our list. Jones has shown signs of being a top-tier quarterback in the modern NFL, but he'll need to do more to dispel his detractors.

In the meantime, Jones has earned $72,129,056 during his six-year spell with the franchise.

3. Michael Strahan, Defensive end - $76,335,500

Michael Strahan could have nullified your favorite team's best player with a smile. He was the Giants' best defensive player for almost two decades.

Strahan earned $76,335,500 during a 15-year spell with the Giants and was instrumental in preventing the New England Patriots from having the perfect season.

2. Leonard Williams, Defensive end - $81,996,425

Leonard Williams is one of the rare players to move directly from the Jets to the Giants. Williams did that during the peak of his powers. Leonard Williams earned $81,996,425 with the New York Giants.

1. Eli Manning, Quarterback - $252,280,004

Eli Manning is one of just two quarterbacks to beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl game; he had so much fun doing it the first time that he did it twice. Manning is arguably the greatest player in the New York Giants' history.

Eli Manning earned $252,280,004 during his 16-year stint with the New York Giants.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
