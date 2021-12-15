5 highest scoring teams of the 2021 NFL season so far

Entering Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season, all of the bye weeks have been completed. That means that all 32 NFL teams have played exactly 13 games. With the playing field now even, total points scored can be fairly compared. These five teams have scored more than any other so far this season.

Highest scoring NFL teams in 2021 season

#4 (tied) - Arizona Cardinals - 366 points scored

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are the only team in the NFL ranked in the top five in scoring offense as well as scoring defense. Despite being without their superstar quarterback Kyler Murray for three games, they remain in the top five with total points scored this season. James Conner has a nose for the endzone this year, ranking second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns.

#4 (tied) - Los Angeles Rams - 366 points scored

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Field Yates @FieldYates Cooper Kupp is currently on pace for:

- 148 catches

- 1,947 receiving yards

- 16 TD



He's averaging 25.80 fantasy points per game. The only receiver to ever average more in a full 16 (or 17) game season is Jerry Rice with 25.88 in 1995.



Kupp is unreal. Cooper Kupp is currently on pace for:- 148 catches- 1,947 receiving yards - 16 TDHe's averaging 25.80 fantasy points per game. The only receiver to ever average more in a full 16 (or 17) game season is Jerry Rice with 25.88 in 1995.Kupp is unreal.

The Los Angeles Rams feature one of the best passing attacks in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford ranks in the top three in passing yards and passing touchdowns, while wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads the entire NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season. Kupp is making a case for himself to win the Offensive Player of the Year award.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by David Nyland