5 most in-form NFL running backs right now 

While quarterbacks command all the attention, an in-form running back can often make all the difference. When the passing game fails, handing over to a running back can be a great outlet that can gain first downs and more. Such assets are hard to come by, though, since top running backs need strength but also the ability to elude people. They require a combination of strength and speed, and in terms of athletic abilities, are some of the most complete players on any team. We take a look at some of the most in-demand running backs at the moment.

Running backs having the time of their lives

#1 - Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Right now the most indisputable number one in running backs is Derrick Henry. His strength and speed, coupled with the ability to evade, is a joy to behold.

The Tennessee Titans would have been merely also-rans if it were not for the fact they have Derrick Henry in their ranks. He has already rushed for 510 rushing yards in 4 games! He also has 4 rushing touchdowns to boot.

#2 - Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara had a fabulous last game as he picked up 120 yards on rushing with 4.6 yards per attempt. Those are excellent numbers and he seems to be coming into form at just the right time. His average this season has been below par 3.8 but he has now burst back into form.

#3 - Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott is making a claim at being back to his best this season. He has 342 yards with 5.3 yards per attempt, which is higher than his 4.6 yards per attempt career average. He has also scored 4 rushing touchdowns this season and he lit up the game against the Carolina Panthers by gaining 7.2 yards per attempt.

#4 - Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb has played phenomenally well this season too and has 362 yards at 5.2 yards per attempt. He has scored 3 rushing touchdowns in addition to that and has become a credible threat for the Cleveland Browns.

#5 - Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

His yards per attempt have not been the most impressive, but if the currency to measure form is touchdowns, then he most certainly is a distinguished member of this list. He has 2 rushing touchdowns and 3 receiving touchdowns in four games for the Packers this season.

