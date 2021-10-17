5 injury doubts that will make or break their teams in Week 6

The injury report for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season is filled with star players.

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game but they can make or break a team on any given week. Missing a key player can change everything about scheme and approach to a game.

Good teams are built by star players, so missing one can have serious negative effects. These are the big concerns for Week 6.

Crucial injury situations for Week 6

#1 – WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to a 2-3 record so far this season. They will already be missing running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive end Chris Jones in Week 6 and are in danger of losing Tyreek Hill as well.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 🏈 Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill suffered “a minor” knee injury last night and the team does not expect him to miss time, per source.🏈 Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained MCL last night and is expected to miss “a few weeks” per source. 🏈 Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill suffered “a minor” knee injury last night and the team does not expect him to miss time, per source.🏈 Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained MCL last night and is expected to miss “a few weeks” per source.

He was limited in practice this week and was officially listed as a game-time decision. He is their most dangerous offensive weapon and would be a huge loss if he is ruled out.

#2 - WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Williams is in danger of missing Week 6 with a knee injury after being unable to practice all week. Williams is one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets.

Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez

He adds “we are hopeful he plays.” #Chargers coach Brandon Staley says WR Mike Williams had swelling in the knee. “We were being careful with him early in the week.”He adds “we are hopeful he plays.” #Chargers coach Brandon Staley says WR Mike Williams had swelling in the knee. “We were being careful with him early in the week.”

He adds “we are hopeful he plays.”

The Chargers offense could take a huge hit if he is unable to play. The Ravens are a tough match up but they have struggled a bit against the pass. Williams could be in for a productive game if he is able to play. The Chargers need him.

#3 - WR Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson missed two days of practice with an injury ahead of Week 6 so he will be listed as questionable. The Bears have a difficult matchup this week against the Green Bay Packers.

If they want any shot at pulling an upset, they will need all the help they can get. Robinson is their most talented offensive weapon and they can't afford to be without him.

#4 – WR Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have struggled on offense all season long. They will already be without two of their top wide receivers in Week 6, DeVante Parker and Will Fuller.

Preston Williams is now a game-time decision with a groin injury. Their offense is running out of options at wide receivers if he can't play.

#5 – WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team will need to score points to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

Terry McLaurin is by far their best wide receiver, so his presence is critical to their success. He missed practice on Friday but is still hopeful of playing.

