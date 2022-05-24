5 instances when Aaron Rodgers caved under pressure

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. Almost single-handedly, he has made the Green Bay Packers a threat in the NFC year after year. With the ball in his hands and minimal time on the clock, the quarterback almost always provides Packers fans with a heroic moment.

In the 2005 NFL draft, Rodgers slipped all the way to #24 after being touted as the possible number one overall pick. Ever since then, NFL teams have been paying the price for the precieved slight against him. His uncanny ability to lead his team to comeback victories and his accuracy with Hail Mary throws are just part of his Hall of Fame career.

Despite his success in the league and legendary status within the NFL, Rodgers has only won one Superbowl in 2011. While you cannot blame the quarterback solely for Green Bay's lack of championship rings, he does have to take some responsibility.

Ben Fennell @BenFennell_NFL Aaron Rodgers is frustrating.



Improvisation & throwing from awkward arm angles/platforms should be a SECONDARY skillset - not a PRIMARY skillset.



I feel his unwillingness to play within structure & without sound mechanics are GREATEST/WORST aspects of his game at the same time Aaron Rodgers is frustrating.Improvisation & throwing from awkward arm angles/platforms should be a SECONDARY skillset - not a PRIMARY skillset.I feel his unwillingness to play within structure & without sound mechanics are GREATEST/WORST aspects of his game at the same time

Here are five instances Aaron Rodgers succumbed to the pressure when his team needed him the most.

2014 - Loss to Seattle Seahawks, NFC Championship Game

NFC Championship Game - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

One of the worst performances of the quarterback's career came against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in the 2014 NFC Championship game. This one isticks in the memories of Packers fans as they led 16-0 at halftime before stalling in the second half. They settled for field goals for the remainder of the game and lost in overtime. Rodgers would finish with 178 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

2021 - Loss to San Francisco 49ers, NFC Divisonal Playoff Game

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

The California kid was at his absolute worst in last season's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Some consider the game a case of Rodgers lacking faith in his teammates and demonstrating poor leadership. Running back Aaron Jones caught 9 passes for 129 yards and Devante Adams caught 9 passes for 90 yards. The rest of the team caught 2 passes for 6 yards.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Packers had a chance to win the game if Aaron Rodgers can make one play. ... This is the single worst loss of Rodgers' career. It's absolutely the type of loss that when you're talking about the greatest of the greats is a legacy changer. It's a killer." — @getnickwright "The Packers had a chance to win the game if Aaron Rodgers can make one play. ... This is the single worst loss of Rodgers' career. It's absolutely the type of loss that when you're talking about the greatest of the greats is a legacy changer. It's a killer." — @getnickwright https://t.co/2rGnKUWlZs

2009 - Loss to Arizona Cardinals, NFC Wild Card Game

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals beat the Packers 51-45 in overtime to end another successful and ultimately disappointing season for Rodgers and company. Unfortunately for them, their regular season success led to another early exit from the playoffs. The quarterback was able to put up plenty of points and this one was more on the Packers defense than on their quarterback, but he was sacked and stripped of the ball in overtime, directly leading to the loss.

2019 - Loss to San Francisco 49ers, NFC Championship

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers and Aaron Rodgers have a long history together and this game is one that haunts both Packers fans and their quarterback. Losing 27-0 at halftime, the Packers' attempt at a comeback would fall short, losing 37-20. The quarterback's stats of throwing for 326 yards might look impressive, but they were the equivalent of garbage time numbers.

2015 - Loss to Arizona Cardinals, NFC Divisonal Playoff Game

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

On the surface, this game may seem like one of his better games with not one, but two, Hail Mary passes. But those plays were more about bad coverage and luck than they were quarterback play. The game is a classic example of Rodgers at his worst, attempting to play hero ball on every play, throwing misguided passes and depending on high-risk plays to move the ball.

Edited by John Maxwell