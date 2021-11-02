NFL Trade Deadline: 5 Most intriguing trades that could happen

The trade deadline is set for November 2 at 4 PM, but there has not been much activity around the league. Of course, things could heat up as teams try to address needs or dump assets in exchange for draft picks.

The following lists the most exciting players actively being shopped or rumored to be shipped to other teams needing to fill an immediate position.

#5 - WR DeSean Jackson to the Green Bay Packers

Just eight games into the 2021 season, DeSean Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to part ways. Where Jackson might end up is an intriguing question.

Teams in need of a speedy wide receiver to take the top off the offense include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (believe it or not, especially with injuries to tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown) and the Green Bay Packers.

That being said, make no mistake that if the Rams pull the trigger on a Jackson trade, he’ll most likely go to a playoff contender far away from the NFC West.

#4 - TE Evan Engram to the Minnesota Vikings

The oft-injured but talented tight end needs a change of scenery and the New York Giants could get draft picks or other assets required in return. Evan Engram’s possible destinations could be teams that need at tight end like the Minnesota Vikings, the San Francisco 49ers (already without tight end George Kittle), the Tennessee Titans, or the Green Bay Packers (who appear on this list again because tight end Robert Tonyan is out for the season with a torn ACL).

It would be exciting and ironically funny (albeit unlikely) if the Giants decided to trade Evan Engram to their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, after they traded away tight end Zach Ertz to give Dallas Goedert more opportunities.

