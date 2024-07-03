  • NFL
  • 5 major concerns for Jalen Hurts' Eagles heading into training camp

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jul 03, 2024 03:31 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to undergo a critical season, with the team looking to put behind the awful ending to 2023 and Nick Sirianni's job under pressure for what happened last year.

There are still two months to go before the start, but the concerns should be worked on and addressed this month already to avoid bigger problems when the season starts.

Check out some of the things that the Eagles should be concerned about with the training camp looming on the horizon.

5 biggest concerns for the Eagles before training camp

1 - Center position post-Jason Kelce

also-read-trending Trending

Kelce officially said goodbye to the NFL, leaving a huge legacy for the league and, in particular, the Philadelphia Eagles. His absence and leadership will not only be on the offensive line but on the roster as a whole: he was the franchise's longest-tenured player, as well as one of the last remaining from the championship team in 2017. And also an excellent center.

2 - Jordan Davis' production

Before the Draft, Davis was that great defensive lineman who made our eyes shine: explosive and the typical modern player in the position, capable of generating extreme disruption in the offensive line. But there were only 18 pressures generated in 2023 - just an "ok" number for the group. He needs a breakout year in 2024.

3 - Saquon Barkley's usage

Barkley is entering Year 6 in the league and has already dealt with some injuries, especially to his ankle, something worrying in his role, as it limits his ability to make quick cuts. With the amount of money invested, the deal could backfire quickly and turn into a huge mistake for Howie Roseman.

4 - Jalen Hurts' turnovers

His 15 interceptions in 17 games were way more than 2022, when he threw just six in 15 games. Hurts didn't protect the ball as he should in a bit of hero syndrome: he was desperately trying to connect the big play and it cost his team. We've seen him make much better decisions in the past, so we know he can fix the issue.

5 - Wide receiver depth

Outside of Dallas Goedert (tight end), A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, there isn't another reliable receiver on the Eagles who provides depth. Even though Parris Campbell was signed, there's no way to trust anyone on the roster before they prove themselves.

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

