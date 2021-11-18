NFL betting odds: 5 moneyline underdog picks for Week 11

NFL moneyline underdog bets are just more fun to bet on. Everyone roots for the underdog, and this week is no different as we look at 5 underdog picks for Week 11.

Week 11's slate takes a look at a lot of home dogs against their chalky counterparts.

5 moneyline underdog plays for NFL Week 11

#1 - New York Jets +155 vs. Miami Dolphins

Superimpose Joe Flacco’s face onto Thanos’s body for that meme where he says, “You Couldn't Live with Your Own Failure. Where Did that Bring You? Back to Me.” That’s exactly what the Jets are looking at after the Mike White experience. That being said, look for the slightly underdog Jets to upset their division rival Dolphins, who should come down from the high of upsetting the Baltimore Ravens last week. At +155 moneyline, it’s a decent payout to bring balance to the universe.

#2 - Chicago Bears +195 vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Bears showed out against the Pittsburgh Steelers, only to infamously lose to an arbitrary ref’s opinion on what constitutes good sportsmanship. Coming out of the bye with more time to let rookie QB Justin Fields cook up some chemistry with his wide receivers, look for the Bears to get one in the win column. For +195 moneyline, this underdog pick is worth finding out if the Ravens are legitimate playoff contenders.

#3 - Minnesota Vikings +110 vs. Green Bay Packers

This heated NFC North rivalry should come down to the wire despite the Packers rolling through all of their opponents this season. Notwithstanding Week 1’s debacle and QB Aaron Rodgers’s absence in Week 9, Green Bay has done everything it needs to win. The Vikings, on the other hand, have been inconsistent and are looking to challenge for a Wild Card spot. The modest +110 moneyline price is a bet on the underdog Vikings to come away with an important win.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys +120 at Kansas City Chiefs

The 7-2 Cowboys are playing the 6-4 resurgent Chiefs. This game should be entertaining and hit all the notes that NFL fans are looking for. Vegas knows this and even shaded the over/under toward a high of 56 points. Look for the more complete team, Dallas, to come out with a victory. Take the +120 moneyline underdogs against a Chiefs team that needs to stay ahead of the uber-competitive AFC West.

#5 - Shoot your shot upset of the week: Indianapolis Colts +270 at Buffalo Bills

Last week’s SYSUotW cashed because the Miami Dolphins (+305) like to make this segment of the column look good. All it took was starter-turned-backup-turned-starter QB Tua Tagovailoa coming to the rescue against the Baltimore Ravens when backup-turned-starter Jacoby Brissett came out with an injury.

This week, we shoot our shot with the Indianapolis Colts at +270 moneyline against the Buffalo Bills. The Colts have won 5 of their last 7 and have a puncher’s chance at taking one on the road against the Bills. Shoot your shot at the huge moneyline underdog and don’t look back.

For entertainment purposes only, the SYSUotW’s criteria is a moneyline underdog play at a +200 or more price.

Week 10 results: (2-3 +1.35 units)

NFL Moneyline underdog Year-to-date: (9-11 +5.42 units)

Shoot your shot upset of the week YTD: (3-1 +6.60 units)

