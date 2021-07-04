5 Most disliked NFL teams going into 2021 season

As long as there is an NFL, there will be infamously unpopular teams. Put simply, some teams are naturally the poster child or the fun underdog. Meanwhile, some teams have a poor reputation or have rubbed people the wrong way, building massive groups of anti-fans. Here are five of the most disliked teams going into 2021.

#1 - New England Patriots

Between the Patriots' history of breaking the NFL's rules, their strict culture, their stoic head coach, and the boredom resulting from watching them in the Super Bowl year after year, many NFL fanbases cheer for the Patriots' failure each season. In 2020, fans got their wish after the Patriots finished 7-9. However, one rough season after 20 years of dominance is not enough.

Opposing fans want to see the Patriots suffer for decades.

#2 - Washington Football Team

Whether it was the old name of the team, the bad winning record year after year, or the toxic work environment just discovered in the last few days, the Washington Football Team is the punching bag of the NFL. The addition of Ryan Fitzpatrick could help win over some fans this year, but the team will need a complete rebuild inside the roster and outside to fix their current reputation.

#3 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were never more beloved than they were a few years ago. JJ Watt was one of the faces of the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins was one of the best receivers in the league, and the Texans were in the playoffs seemingly every year.

However, the team turned into a toxic mess within a couple of years. The head coach, Bill O'Brien, was fired last season and news broke about Deshaun Watson's potentially ugly history and legal challenges. The team will be attempting to throw Tyrod Taylor onto the field.

Basically, there are fun bad teams to watch and there are ugly bad teams to watch. The Houston Texans are seen by most as an ugly bad team in 2021.

#4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Super Bowl winner is usually one of the most liked teams in the NFL as bandwagon fans hop aboard. At the same time, the Super Bowl winner also attracts the most haters stemming from teams that lost to the Super Bowl champions. Also, it does not help that Tom Brady, one of the most disliked NFL players, is on the team.

#5 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are also in the same boat as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They've enjoyed so much success with Patrick Mahomes that they've also picked up plenty of jealous rival fans. While Patrick Mahomes is liked by many around the NFL, the least likable thing about the Chiefs stems from the quarterback's surrounding cast.

Losing to the Chiefs hurts fans hard enough but when Travis Kelce rubs salt in the wound with some of his behavior, it multiplies the level of animosity. Lastly, Tyreek Hill's controversy about his behavior off the field also gives the team a bad look.

