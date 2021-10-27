5 most improved NFL teams from Week 7

Some NFL teams have found their way out of the dreaded hole of losing week after week, while other teams are sinking lower and lower.

The improved teams are enjoying finding a new identity as their continued success could mean a divisional or wild-card playoff berth. With the season practically halfway over now, a clear-cut picture of the competitive teams has formed .

Here's a look at the five most improved teams from Week 7.

Which NFL team has improved the most?

#5 - New England Patriots

Believe it or not, the Patriots are now beginning to head into winning territory and rookie Mac Jones is starting to become the quarterback that Bill Belichick put all his confidence in. Although they only beat the New York Jets in Week 7, they have still found ways to keep pace with some of the most dangerous teams in the league.

The Patriots nearly beat the Buccaneers and barely lost in OT to the Cowboys. With a new 3-4 record and a stomping of the Jets, the Patriots may have the confidence that they can take them into a winning record and beyond.

Mac Jones's 70% completion rate is top five in the league and that means a great deal in comparison to the titans that usually lead that category.

#4 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are said to be in year one of their rebuilds. For a team that is going through a rebuild, their 3-3 record doesn't speak in this regard. They were able to leave South Beach with a win against the struggling Miami Dolphins. The Falcons are currently on a two-game winning streak and are far from the worst team in the NFC.

With Matt Ryan, Kyle Pitts, and Calvin Ridley at their disposal, the Falcons will soon be playoff contenders. They are a good draft away from being one of the toughest teams in the entire league.

