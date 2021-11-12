5 Most underrated head coaches in the NFL

Head coaches are extremely important to the success of NFL teams. Great head coaches have the ability to elevate the talent on their rosters. They can also demonstrate adaptability by adjusting game plans according to personnel and game script. Some head coaches get a ton of praise while others don't get enough. These five head coaches deserve more credit.

Underrated NFL Head Coaches

#5 - John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

It's generally accepted that John Harbaugh is a good head coach but he is rarely mentioned among the elites as he probably should be. He has won 63 percent of his career regular season games and 11 of 20 in the postseason, including a Super Bowl championship. He is well on his way to another playoff appearance this year and his 13th winning season in the last 14 years.

#4 - Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel is a relatively new head coach but uses an old school style that is rare in the NFL today. He preaches toughness and physicality rather than scheme and execution. His approach is working great as he is well on his way to a fourth straight winning season and a third straight postseason appearance.

Mike Vrabel is a hell of a coach. He might be the most underrated coach in the NFL. Remember when the schedule was supposed to catch up to the Titans when they played the Chiefs, Buffalo and Rams?Or when Derrick Henry got injured?It hasn’t happened so far. Mike Vrabel is a hell of a coach. He might be the most underrated coach in the NFL.

#3 - Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Head coach Kevin Stefanski brought the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs in his very first season. He ended a long drought of disappointing football for the franchise and even won a playoff game to put the cherry on top. His run-heavy style of offense has the Browns competing once again in the 2021 NFL season. His head coaching career is off to a great start.

#2 - Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have made huge improvements each season since Kliff Kingsbury became head coach. They won five games in his first season and eight in his second. Halfway through his third season as head coach, the Cardinals already have eight wins and the best record in the entire NFL. He has successfully adapted to the NFL game and should continue to improve.

Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard Kliff Kingsbury is the betting favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year. Kliff Kingsbury is the betting favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year.

#1 - Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott has helped transform the Buffalo Bills into one of the best teams in the NFL. They have a top five offense as well as a top five defense. The Bills are well on their way to a third straight postseason appearance. Last season they made it all the way to the AFC Championship game. The Bills have become bigger contenders each year since McDermott took over as head coach.

