NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 New York Jets players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The New York Jets will be starting a new chapter this fall. They will have a rookie quarterback, a rookie head coach and a new approach to the game. As a result, some veteran players may not get their chance to become a part of the new version of the Jets.

5 New York Jets players who are on the roster bubble

#5 - Tevin Coleman, RB

Tevin Coleman signed with the Jets this past March, which could go either way for the team. If Coleman gets back to the output he had with the Atlanta Falcons earlier in his career, then the Jets will have a veteran tailback who can help their offense.

If Coleman can't do that, after all of the injuries he has suffered, he could find himself as a late roster cut.

#4 - Ryan Griffin, TE

Ryan Griffin was signed by the Jets but hasn't lived up to the high expectations he has set for himself. In 2020, Griffin had just 86 yards on nine passes, which isn't beneficial for an offense that is trying to get things going.

The Jets have signed veteran Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal and undrafted free agent tight end Kenny Yeboah. Griffin will have to prove himself in training camp to fight for a spot on the roster.

#3 - Chuma Edoga, OT

One of the biggest changes that the New York Jets have made over the last few seasons is to build a strong offensive line. Even before drafting Zach Wilson, the Jets' number one concern was the line.

Chuma Edoga has started just twelve games in 2019 and is seen as fourth on the depth chart. The Jets were aware of his average level of production when he was drafted and hoped for the best, but he is yet to flourish.

#2 - Greg Van Roten, OL

As with Chuma Edoga, Greg Van Roten has hit work cut out for him in training camp this season. Van Roten's biggest competition at right guard will be Alex Lewis, who is currently on a three-year deal. He has battled injuries for the last few seasons and might not be able to make the final cut.

#1 - Sam Ficken, K

Kicker Sam Ficken has battled multiple injuries and roster cuts in his five-year career. After signing with the Jets in 2019 and 2020, he suffered a groin injury last season that limited his playing time. His inconsistency caused him to be waived by the Jets late in the season.

Ficken signed a futures contract in the offseason but the Jets signed rookie kicker Chris Naggar out of SMU who could easily beat Ficken out for a starting role.

