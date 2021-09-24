5 NFL backup QBs who deserve to be starters this season

The quarterback position is the most important in the NFL, and teams are always looking for ways to improve on the field. There's a lot of pressure to perform, and the quarterback should be the secure point of every franchise: you don't want to walk into an NFL game unsure if your quarterback is going to deliver or not.

Some teams like to play it safe with their quarterbacks, especially when their backups are rookies, but this doesn't mean it's the best scenario. Some backups deserve to be starters in the league more than the actual starters. Here are five backups that should be starters in the NFL:

5 NFL backup QBs who deserve to start

#1 - Justin Fields

At this point, it's tough to understand why the Chicago Bears don't pull the trigger and let Fields start. He's already shown that he has more upside than Andy Dalton and sitting on the bench won't help him develop the proper way.

Fields can make plays with his legs, which is a plus considering how much pressure he'll have behind the Bears' offensive line. He also has a better arm when it comes to taking deep shots.

Even though he needs to get quicker at how fast he goes through his progressions, an important trait in the NFL, he'll learn this kind of thing when he's on the field, and not sitting on the bench.

#2 - Trey Lance

The 49ers are still undefeated, so it's understandable why they will not pull the trigger in the coming weeks. But they're winning against weaker teams and Jimmy Garoppolo is not impressing - and, if not for Shanahan's adjustments throughout the second quarterback, San Francisco would come off Philadelphia with a loss.

Grant Cohn @grantcohn If Kyle Shanahan is going to call handoffs on 3rd and 8, play Trey Lance. If Kyle Shanahan is going to call handoffs on 3rd and 8, play Trey Lance.

The 49ers are a better team and Shanahan's offense works much better when there's a mobile quarterback who can take deep shots under center. Garoppolo isn't that kind of quarterback. Lance is. Start the rookie.

#3 - Taylor Heinicke

Yes, Heinicke will be starting in the next few weeks as Ryan Fitzpatrick recovers from his hip injury, but the point of listing him is that he should be the starter for the remainder of the season, regardless of Fitzpatrick's health.

What does Washington have to lose here? You can never count on Fitzpatrick to deliver as consistently as his NFL career shows, and if Heinicke plays the full season, you'll have a definite answer about whether he can be a long-term solution or not. He's shown that he deserves the opportunity at least.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter What a journey it's been for Taylor Heinicke 🤯



‣ Unranked in HS

‣ Undrafted in 2015

‣ Cut/waived four times

‣ Backup in the XFL

‣ Signed to Washington's practice squad in 2020

‣ Made first NFL start last season



On Thursday, he got his first NFL win as a starter 👏 What a journey it's been for Taylor Heinicke 🤯



‣ Unranked in HS

‣ Undrafted in 2015

‣ Cut/waived four times

‣ Backup in the XFL

‣ Signed to Washington's practice squad in 2020

‣ Made first NFL start last season



On Thursday, he got his first NFL win as a starter 👏 https://t.co/Bgo7leN2At

#4 - Dwayne Haskins

There's no plausible reason for Haskins to be behind Mason Rudolph on the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart. In the few series that Haskins played in the preseason, he left it clear that he's not only the most talented quarterback of the two but he also shows a better command of the offense as a whole.

The real question is not about Haskins vs. Rudolph, but whether the Steelers should take a look at Haskins during the season, especially considering how Ben Roethlisberger's level has fallen off a cliff recently. If the veteran continues to struggle, then Haskins and his deep ball talent should get another chance in the NFL.

Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars

#5 - Drew Lock

We're including Lock here because he deserves a second chance as an NFL starter, but this does not necessarily mean it has to be in Denver, where Teddy Bridgewater is doing a fantastic job as the starting quarterback for the Broncos.

Lock is still young, has a great arm and has a lot of upside. NFL teams who are struggling with their quarterback position, like the New York Giants or the Washington Football Team, should maybe take a flier on him. If that works out, great. If it doesn't, it was a worthwhile risk.

Edited by LeRon Haire