5 NFL comebacks that didn't work out feat. Tim Tebow and Jay Cutler

Sometimes, NFL comebacks can inspire just about any human being because of how unlikely it was, in hindsight, for them to have been successful. Alex Smith's miraculous return in 2020 - one that followed rumors that his leg could be amputated altogether after a compound fracture in the fibula and tibia of his right leg - comes to mind as one of those.

Rob Gronkowski's recent Super Bowl-winning return the same year was a feel-good story in its own right, highlighting the human element of the sport, due to his friendship with Tom Brady and on-field connection.

TB12 @TomBradyEgo In 2018 Rob Gronkowski would’ve retired if he was traded to Lions because he didn’t want to play with any QB other than Tom Brady.



2 years later Gronk is coming out of retirement to play with Tom in Tampa Bay



The aforementioned returns brought either titles or tears to the eyes. With that said, it's fair to say that not all NFL comebacks go as swimmingly. Frankly, some fall flat in spectacular fashion. That is our focus here. Here are 5 NFL comebacks that didn't work out

Tim Tebow's NFL return was short-lived and sad

Tim Tebow

Urban Meyer's attempt to resurrect the career of Tim Tebow was not one that lacked an understandable pretense, but it was one that failed spectacularly in execution.

Meyer and Tebow won two National Championships together at Florida, with one of them featuring the lefty signal-caller starting under center. Tebow won the Heisman in the season sandwiched between those titles. It was undeniable that the partnership between the coach and QB was always one that benefitted all parties.

It was always going to be a challenge transitioning from a great QB at the college level to a tight end, but Tebow didn't make it to the beginning of the regular season before the experiment ended.

Kelvin Benjamin didn't last long on the Giants in 2021

Kelvin Benjamin

While Tim Tebow at least made it to August last offseason, Kelvin Benjamin couldn't even make it to the end of July in his own failed NFL comeback bid with the New York Giants.

Wesley Steinberg @WesSteinberg



Video surveillance footage showed Benjamin had been stealing food from the facility to take home. Benjamin was told by Gettleman and Judge before storming off and leaving camp. The #Giants have cut TE Kelvin Benjamin.Video surveillance footage showed Benjamin had been stealing food from the facility to take home. Benjamin was told by Gettleman and Judge before storming off and leaving camp. The #Giants have cut TE Kelvin Benjamin. Video surveillance footage showed Benjamin had been stealing food from the facility to take home. Benjamin was told by Gettleman and Judge before storming off and leaving camp. https://t.co/cuYI2iWDP7

Benjamin, who like Tebow has never played TE at the highest level, tried to transition to a new position after seeing his speed decline in the years since he last excelled in the NFL.

That didn't work, and resulted in a predictable roster cut from the Giants' front office that had already added Kevin Rudolph to the Big Blue TE room in 2021.

Adrian Peterson didn't make waves in his 2021 NFL return

Adrian Peterson

For so long, Adrian Peterson was one of the most dominant workhorse running backs in the NFL history. In 2012, he won the quarterback-dominated MVP award.

He was the last RB to do so, and given the shifts in how the game is played, may end up being the final rusher to win the award. His decline predictably came in his early 30s, with the 2015 season being the last time he was at that level.

Peterson did have a strong 2018 season, but he declined considerably in the following years in Washington, and in Detroit during the 2020 pandemic-stricken season. No one gave him a deal ahead of the 2021 season.

Eventually, in the wake of Derrick Henry's injury, Peterson got a chance this past November with the Titans, but he bombed. His NFL comeback flailed even further in Seattle, where he amassed 16 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Antonio Brown had a great NFL comeback until he walked out on his team

Antonio Brown

After the stunts Antonio Brown pulled on the Las Vegas (then Oakland) Raiders, the long-time Steelers WR1 was lucky to have ever gotten another chance in the NFL. Luckily, his friend Tom Brady had his back. Twice.

After he was abruptly released by the Raiders in 2019, Brown found a new home with the Patriots, but he was cut after just one game due to allegations of sexual and personal misconduct levied against him.

A year later, Brady brought him to the Buccaneers and the two won the title in Tampa together. Brown's return bid went swimmingly until it didn't.

During the 2021 season, all goodwill dissipated when the mercurial wideout walked out of a game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. That impulsive act cost him his career with the Bucs, and might have been the last straw in his NFL career.

Jay Cutler's NFL comeback attempt was pointless

Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler's retirement from football was short-lived. But he probably wishes he could have a few mulligans and undo his actions during the 2017 offseason. That's when he chose to unretire, ditch his newly rewarded Fox Sports analyst role, and sign with the Dolphins.

Miami needed a fill-in QB, but the version of Cutler that they got wasn't needed for anything other than mediocrity. Which is exactly what the Dolphins got that season with a 6-8 record when Cutler started.

These days, you can find Cutler in the backpage headlines for hooking up with his good friend's wife. It's been a fall from grace for Cutler since his lone Pro Bowl season in 2008 with the Broncos, and his 2017 NFL comeback bid with the Dolphins certainly didn't cushion it.

